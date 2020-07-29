‘I’m not completely convinced’ – Leeds United linked with 50-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cristhian Stuani has been linked with a move to Leeds United ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Leeds are on the lookout for a striker after winning promotion, with El Observador linking them with ex-Middlesbrough man Stuani.

The 33-year-old is currently with Girona and struck 29 times in La Liga 2 last season as his side finished fifth.

So, would the 50-cap Uruguay international be a good addition at Elland Road?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I have my doubts over whether this would be the type of signing Leeds should look to make, as they prepare to embark on life back in the Premier League.

It’s an exciting time for Leeds and they will now be looking to build for the future now a return to top-flight football has finally been secured, however Stuani hardly screams out a signing for the long-term.

He’s 33 years of age now and hasn’t got long left in his playing career. He’s still a prolific goalscorer over in Spain, it seems, and 29 goals in 36 La Liga 2 games is an excellent record, but the Premier League is a much higher standard of football.

On the contrary, Pablo Hernandez has proved that age is just a number and he continues to pull the strings for the Whites, but I personally I feel that there are better, younger attacking options for Marcelo Bielsa to go out and get this summer.

Ultimately, it would depend on whether 33-year-old Stuani could cope with the fitness levels and training Bielsa puts his side through. It would be a bit of a risk, to be honest.

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that would make sense.

Stuani has caught the eye with some impressive showings with Girona, and has experience of playing in English football, having been on the books with Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

Leeds definitely need a player to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot next season, and I think Stuani could be the ideal player to do just that.

Added competition for places is never a bad thing, and Bielsa will be hoping that any new arrivals can see an even bigger improvement in performances as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

George Dagless

I’m not completely convinced he’s the man to boost Leeds’ attack.

He had a monster season for Girona in Spain’s Segunda division but you would argue that the Championship is stronger than their second-tier so how that form would translate is up for debate.

I look at his age and his time at Middlesbrough where, though there were flashes of brilliance at times, in the Premier League he wasn’t consistent enough.

Under Bielsa he might flourish, of course, but I think Leeds would be better off looking elsewhere to be honest.