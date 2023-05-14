Michael Carrick has addressed his Middlesbrough future amid speculation linking him with a potential move away from the club.

West Ham and Tottenham have both been linked with potentially appointing the Boro boss.

But the former midfielder has admitted he has no specific ambition to work anywhere in the near future other than with the Championship club.

Carrick played for both Spurs and the Hammers during his glittering career as a player, but has no dreams of managing either side anytime soon.

How has Michael Carrick fared as Middlesbrough manager?

The 41-year-old has overseen a huge rise up the second tier table since being appointed mid-season.

Boro face Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals as they seek promotion back to the Premier League after six years away from the top flight.

Carrick recognises that time is a limited commodity in football management, but he is willing to play the patient game in order to enjoy his time at the Riverside.

He admitted he is loving his time with the club and has no immediate plans to make the switch away from Boro.

“I think these days, time is something that not many people have got," said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

"I think everyone’s always looking for the next thing.

“Everything is instant.

“That’s true in football management, but it’s also true everywhere, whether it’s the next thing online or the next big craze, it’s got to be quick.

“Everything is so extreme.

"I’m just enjoying what I’m doing at the moment, I’m not chasing anything.

“I’m loving it here and trying to make the place better as much as we can.

“I’m learning and trying to develop all the time.

“Patience is a great thing if you can have it, and people afford you it."

Boro finished fourth in the Championship table, 16 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion?

If Carrick had been in charge from the jump this season then it’s easy to imagine a scenario in which they put up a proper challenge for a top two spot.

Nevertheless, the play-offs can be a cruel alternative to automatic promotion as the best team during the league season isn’t always guaranteed to make their way through.

Even still, Carrick will fancy the team’s chances even though the competition is quite strong, given how well they have performed during his tenure.

The Sky Blues earned a 1-1 draw in their league meeting on the final day of the regular campaign earlier this month, so Mark Robins’ side will pose a significant challenge.