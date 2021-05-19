‘I’m not at all convinced’ – Should Rangers agreement be a transfer priority for Sunderland? The verdict

It’s set to be a very busy summer at Sunderland, whether they win promotion back to the Championship or not through the play-offs.

With the club now under new ownership, it’s an exciting time to be a Black Cats fan, and they will hope to see some smart additions made during the upcoming transfer window.

And, one man who could sign permanently is Jordan Jones. The winger arrived on loan from Rangers in January and he has done well overall, impressing with his ability on the ball and direct style.

So, should the 26-year-old, who has scored three league goals so far for the club, be a priority for Sunderland in the summer? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

I do think that this is something that Sunderland ought to be considering ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Jones having fallen well down the pecking order at Ibrox, and Steven Gerrard’s side showing no signs of missing him at all, it does seem as though the winger could be available this summer.

That is something Sunderland should be looking to take advantage of, considering Jones has impressed during his time on loan at The Stadium of Light, making an important contribution to the Black Cats’ push for promotion.

Indeed, with Aiden McGeady approaching the latter stages of his career amid speculation around his Sunderland future, it does seem as though the Black Cats may need to add another creative outlet to their squad, and at the age of 26, Jones could fill that role for some time to come, meaning this does seem to a deal that the club ought to be looking into.

Alfie Burns

I’m sure that it’s going to be something that’s considered at the Stadium of Light, but I think Sunderland need to see what division they are playing in next season.

Jones has had a decent impact in League One, but he’s hardly blown your socks off in terms of productivity and consistency. Johnson will improve him, but whether Sunderland can afford him that time to adapt back in the Championship, I’m not at all convinced.

It’s a different story if Sunderland are still in League One, though, as you’d still imagine they will be one of the leading candidates for the top-two. That’s a far easier environment to grow into.

Ask this question this time next month and you’ll have a definitive answer.

Ben Wignall

I’m not sure Jones should really be a priority, but for me it all depends on what division the Black Cats find themselves in.

Should they falter in the play-offs and remain in League One, then Jones is a definite must-do signing as he wouldn’t cost a massive amount from Rangers and he’s proven that he’s got the class to deal with League One full-backs.

The Championship though is a level that Jones is untested at, and with the wealth of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus well publicised, the club could target more proven options should promotion be secured.

If that’s the case as well, then there should be other priorities before Jones such as trying to get Dion Sanderson back for another season or more if the opportunity arises – Jones is a talented player but I wouldn’t necessarily say he should be the first deal that Sunderland do if they go up.