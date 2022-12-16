“I’m not asking those questions” – Tony Mowbray reacts to reports linking Sunderland with Championship duo

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has played down recent reports linking his side with a move for Blackburn Rovers duo Bradley Dack and John Buckley.

The pair are well known to Mowbray as he brought Dack to Rovers from Gillingham in 2017 and he handed Buckley his first team debut in 2018.

Obviously, these two midfielders will be well aware of how Mowbray works and will have more than likely enjoyed their time under the former Blackburn manager.

However, now as Sunderland’s manager, Mowbray has distanced himself and the club from making any sort of move for these two players, insisting that the pair haven’t come up in conversations ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland are preparing for their trip to the KCOM Stadium where they will face Hull City and ahead of the game, Mowbray addressed these reports and claimed that signing Dack would be a “big gamble” for Sunderland to take and the finances involved would probably be too much.

Mowbray told the Chronicle Live: “I’ve not spoken about any of those players, perhaps it’s just because they haven’t been in the Blackburn team of late.

“I don’t know, all I can say is I’ve not spoken to any of our staff about either of those players. I’m not asking those questions – Bradley has had two years out with injury and in my mind that would be a big gamble for our club.

“Listen, what I do know is that Dack is a player who gets you goals. He plays off the striker a bit like what we’ve seen from Griezmann, gets in the box and gets those tap-ins.

“But he’s had a long time out and financially, I would suggest that’s very unlikely with our club. That’s honestly not something I’ve discussed with anyone.

“John Buckley [the same]. He rose out of the academy and became a really talented player for us, with a real growth mindset, he wants to get on the ball and drive forward.

“I’d suggest that there are lots of reasons that conversation wouldn’t materialise. If Blackburn were to sell him that would be a lot of money – I’d suggest it’s very unlikely.”

The Verdict

Considering Mowbray managed Blackburn and was influential in the pair’s careers at Ewood Park, it is easy to put the link together.

These may be easy rumours to put together considering the history, but even if there were some truth in them, like Mowbray says, for Sunderland to sign Dack, it would be pushing their finances to the limit.

Dack was once destined for the top, but due to his several injuries, his career has taken a bit of a downward spiral. It also looks like Jon Dahl Tomasson doesn’t see Dack in his plans, so an exit looks possible, but for him to come to Sunderland seems a bit out of reach for the club.

While Buckley is very similar, Rovers will want a decent amount of money for him to be sold, and it is likely he would go to a Premier League side or a top-end Championship team.