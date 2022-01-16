‘I’m not a robot’ – Millwall star breaks transfer silence amid Nottingham Forest, Besiktas, Leeds United pursuit

Millwall winger Jed Wallace has taken to Twitter to deny that he would ever refuse to play for Millwall, posting amid strong transfer rumours linking him with a move away from The Den.

The 27-year-old was missing from the Lions’ first-team squad yesterday afternoon for their clash against Nottingham Forest, stoking more speculation regarding his future.

Forest are one of multiple teams thought to be interested in the wide man who has been the second-tier side’s main talisman in recent years, recording five goals and six assists in 21 league appearances so far this season.

It previously looked as though Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas were going to win the race for his signature with a pre-contract agreement in the pipeline, but Steve Cooper’s Reds looked set to hijack that deal with their own offers, with Leeds United another team reported to be keeping tabs on him.

However, Forest have had two bids rejected for his services, plunging his future into more doubt as they also continue to monitor Blackpool’s Josh Bowler, with another bid reported to be on the way in an attempt to lure the 22-year-old away from Bloomfield Road.

Gary Rowett confirmed yesterday that Wallace was still struggling from an injury, something the winger has confirmed this morning as he took a swipe at those claiming he was refusing to play for the club.

He said: “Thank you for your kind words, I’ve played over 200 games for Millwall and never took that for granted. Would never ever refuse to play, I’ve just had a minor setback on my injury.

“I’m not a robot, these things happen and I’m doing all I can to get back to playing ASAP (as soon as possible). Thank you.”

The Verdict:

This speculation is incredibly intense and this is why it would be no surprise to see the 27-year-old struggle to return to the form he was previously in for a while if this continues to persist.

With his contract running out in under six months though, this interest is unlikely to cease until he signs a new contract or joins another club, and choosing either one of those options over continuing in his current situation may be for the best.

In a way, Wallace’s absence may suit the Lions to an extent and they will have a taster of what life is like without him with the winger probably unlikely to sign fresh terms in the English capital at this stage.

The Sun report stating that he’s pushing a move away won’t help his cause – but how he responds to all of this if or when he returns for Gary Rowett’s side will show what mindset he is currently in.

You couldn’t blame him if he’s lacklustre though – because the cocktail of returning from an injury and having to deal with rumours isn’t the ideal mix for a man wanting to get back into form.

His response on Twitter was impressive though, now is the time for him to replicate that with continued consistent performances on the pitch.