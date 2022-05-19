“I’m not 100% sure on this one” – Fulham fan pundit reacts as club eye move for Derby County player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are interested in signing Tom Lawrence this summer, as per the Daily Mail, in an attempt to assemble a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season.

The Welshman is out of contract at Derby County this summer, and there is almost no chance the Rams will be able to offer him a similar one, in terms of wages, before next term.

The Cottagers would swoop for Lawrence on a free and gain a versatile forward to add competition for places in Marco Silva’s side.

FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Baldwin is in two minds on whether the club should go through with the transfer.

Speaking to Football League World, Baldwin said: “I’m not 100% sure on this one.

“I think there is a player there who could do well in the Premier League, especially on a rotational basis, coming in for the odd game here or there, or if we want to use him for cup games.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mousa Dembele Celtic Tottenham Manchester United Arsenal

“I just think with everything that’s gone on with him off the field, I’m not 100% sure whether it’s the right thing for us to do especially moving into the Premier League and trying to create a better image for ourselves.

“I think the player yes, but the person not so much and that’s why I would be a little bit hesitant if we were to bring him in.”