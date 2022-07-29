“I’m nervous” – Sunderland fan pundit issues prediction for season-opening clash v Coventry

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After four years away from the second tier of English football, Sunderland will return to Championship action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Coventry City.

The Stadium of Light will be jam-packed with Black Cats supporters, who will witness Championship football for the first time since 2018, and that has happened thanks to the club’s 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final back in May.

Alex Neil faces a stiff task though on Wearside as the Sky Blues make the long trip up from the Midlands, with Mark Robins consolidating the club in the last two years and building foundations to make sure they can have a real crack at the play-offs this season.

Whilst some supporters will be very optimistic of kicking off the campaign with a bang, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is being a bit more cautious and thinks his side will start off the season with a draw.

“I’m looking forward to having Championship football back at the Stadium of Light,” Jack admitted.

“I’m nervous I can tell you that much, and as for a score prediction – at this moment in time I couldn’t call it as the way we’ve played in pre-season has been iffy.

“It’s been ok, there’s been bits of class, there’s been poor parts as well though, but I’m a big believer that pre-season does not reflect how the season goes.

“So, if I’m honest I might just go safe and go 1-1, but I do think it tends to happen with these games where you’ve got a newly-promoted club, a big club like Sunderland, in-front of the Sky cameras, 40,000 fans, we might nick a late winner and win it 2-1.

“But, my honest score prediction is that we will draw 1-1.”

The Verdict

There hasn’t been wholesale changes to Sunderland’s squad over the course of the summer, with Alex Neil still in the market for new recruits.

What they have done though is add a couple of exciting new faces in Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard, as well as securing Jack Clarke’s signature on a permanent basis, so that is all positive stuff.

Perhaps though Neil doesn’t have all the squad options he’d have liked to have secured before the opening fixture of the campaign, but they are definitely well-placed to make a splash at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Coventry though will put up a stiff test – especially if Callum O’Hare features as he’s proven to be a real thorn in Championship defences in the last two years.