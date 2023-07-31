Ali Maxwell and George Elek of the Not the Top 20 podcast are predicting an automatic promotion place for Russell Martin and Southampton next season.

They have returned to the Championship after over a decade in the Premier League, having finished bottom of the Premier League in 2022/23.

Plans are well underway this summer in preparation for a second tier campaign, in which they will be targeting an immediate return to the top-flight next season.

There have been a number of changes behind the scenes this summer, including a managerial change at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing for Reading and Southampton filling the vacated position with Martin.

The 37-year-old has penned a three-year contract with Southampton, having most previously been at Swansea City for two seasons, and is now tasked with getting Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In terms of departures, Martin's side have seen Dan Ndlundlu join Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke move to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic depart for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo join Al-Duhail.

Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Willy Caballero have all been released, as well as Mateusz Lis moving to Gozetepe in a temporary switch on loan.

However, they have retained some key players, with Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, and Kyle Walker-Peters still with the club.

Continuity has been the key for the Saints, who have so far signed just two players to their first-team. Martin has reunited with Ryan Manning, who arrived on a free transfer from Swansea. Shea Charles also joined the club from Manchester City for a reported initial fee of around £10.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

What are the pundits predicting for Southampton in the Championship?

George Elek and Ali Maxwell are expecting the Saints to be a side who bounces back instantly, Maxwell said: "In second, Southampton. It's not that long ago they were considered one of the model Premier League clubs and now they're having to remodel back down in the Championship.

"There's quite a lot to unpack when trying to work out what Southampton will be like under Russell Martin."

Elek added: "Martin is very much a process manager, and there may be a chance that it takes some time to get his message across to the Southampton squad.

"Right now, we are fully aware that they're going to lose more players, but on the eve of the season, their team yesterday (Saturday vs AZ Alkmaar) in a pre-season included [Gavin] Bazunu in goal, [Tino] Livramento at left-back, Ward-Prowse in central-midfield, Nathan Tella one of the standout players in the Championship last season.

"A lot of these guys are going to leave and we know that, but unlike Leicester where one or two have been picked off - the amount of quality running through his Southampton side is massive.

"Crucially with them as well, unlike other sides, is that they seem better prepared for relegation.

To me they are a side to trust with the money for Ward-Prwose, for Lavia, which will probably be north of £100 million. I trust them to spend that money, with Leicester I'm not so sure.

It might be a work in progress but I think the squad is very good, and, crucially, I've got massive faith in Russell Martin. I know he hasn't necessarily achieved anything yet in his career.

"[But] this is the first time in my mind he's been given a squad capable of managing promotion. I've seen enough to think he will be able to form a team worthy of automatic promotion in the upcoming campaign and I'm looking forward to seeing it."

Where will Southampton finish next season?

Southampton will invariably be among the favourites, and have every right to be should Martin make his impression upon the team.

All three relegated sides have parachute payments, further saleable assets, and the expectation is that they will compete at the top end of the division. All of them will be hoping to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Elek is right to point out that their squad has been gutted the least of the relegated teams, which probably places them best to be competitive, even if a few more key players leave. Automatic promotion has to be the aim, although a play-off berth would also not be a surprise.