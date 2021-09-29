Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘I’m liking this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Steve Cooper makes Brennan Johnson tweak

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest will look to pick up their first win of the season tonight as they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Millwall at the weekend, with Max Lowe’s fortuitous goal earning Steve Cooper a point in his first game in charge.

Tonight, they take on Barnsley at Oakwell looking to return to winning ways, and Cooper has opted to name only one change to his side.

Lewis Grabban, who picked up an injury against Millwall at the weekend having nearly opened the scoring inside five minutes, is named on the bench.

Philip Zinckernagel replaces him and starts out wide, with Brennan Johnson leading the line in what looks to be a fluid-looking front three.

Here, we take a look at the Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I’m liking this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Steve Cooper makes Brennan Johnson tweak

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: