‘I’m liking this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Steve Cooper makes Brennan Johnson tweak

Nottingham Forest will look to pick up their first win of the season tonight as they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Millwall at the weekend, with Max Lowe’s fortuitous goal earning Steve Cooper a point in his first game in charge.

Tonight, they take on Barnsley at Oakwell looking to return to winning ways, and Cooper has opted to name only one change to his side.

Lewis Grabban, who picked up an injury against Millwall at the weekend having nearly opened the scoring inside five minutes, is named on the bench.

Philip Zinckernagel replaces him and starts out wide, with Brennan Johnson leading the line in what looks to be a fluid-looking front three.

Here, we take a look at the Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

Love seeing Johnson up front 👌🏼 — Khristian Serrano (@KhrisSerrano) September 29, 2021

Cooper sees something with Johno down the middle if this works master stroke — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 🔴⚪️ (@RobFTID62) September 29, 2021

People say we are stuck in the past but Johnson up top proves it — James Woodhouse (@jamesaw115) September 29, 2021

I'm liking this team, Jonno knows where the Onion Bag is 👌🏻😎🔴⚪ — Trev NFFC 🔴⚪ (@TrevChapmanNFFC) September 29, 2021

That is one sexy lineup!!! 😍 #NFFC do us proud boys! — Dave Mitchell (@dave_ltm) September 29, 2021

JOHNSON UP FRONT 😍😍😍 — Jake (@Jake_Dougie) September 29, 2021