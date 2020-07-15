‘I’m less and less convinced’ – West Brom joined by Celtic and Newcastle in pursuit of 7-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plenty of interest has recently emerged in West Brom loanee Grady Diangana of late, with Everton and Newcastle the latest clubs to be linked with the West Ham United midfielder.

Diangana has been excellent on loan for West Brom in the Championship this season, scoring seven goals and chipping in with six assists for the Baggies this term.

But regular game time isn’t guaranteed for Diangana at West Ham next season, and The Sun claim that Everton, Newcastle, Ajax and Celtic are all monitoring his progress.

West Brom are also reportedly keen to sign Diangana on a permanent deal this summer, but here, the FLW team assess their chances of signing him with high-profile interest now emerging…

Alfie Burns

In all honesty, I’m less and less convinced he’s going to be a West Brom player heading into next season.

He’s been magnificent for Bilic this season and, unfortunately, it is catching the eye of so many others, whilst there’s always the chance West Ham will dig their heels in and retain him.

However, if he’s going to go, your Everton and Newcastle interest is going to involve very decent money, whilst Celtic is a move that the player might not to miss out on.

West Brom might be able to offer Premier League football, but it isn’t quite the level others can offer Diangana.

They are going to be in the mix, but I can’t see Diangana returning the more teams enter the race.

Jacob Potter

I still think they’re in a good position to sign him permanently.

Even though there is now added competition to land his signature with the likes of Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle interested, I think West Brom will be favourites.

They’ve already shown that they were willing to give him regular minutes in senior football, and he seems to have fitted in well to the Baggies team this term.

I think working for Slaven Bilic again could tempt him with a move to The Hawthorns, but only time will tell with this potential deal.

He’s a player in significant demand it seems, and West Brom will have to give themselves the best possible chance of signing him permanently by winning promotion back into the Premier League.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

George Harbey

It would be some coup if West Brom could get Diangana next season.

He has encountered a couple of problems with injury this season so Albion fans haven’t been able to see him play for well over 40 games, but he has been terrific whenever he’s played.

He’s scored seven goals and chipped in with six assists, and along with Matheus Pereira, the pair give Albion a real threat going forward, and I have no doubts over him stepping up to the Premier League.

If I were Diangana, I’d definitely look to re-sign for West Brom next season, as he has found a manager who believes in him, trusts in him, and gives him regular game time.

Newcastle and Everton are two massive clubs in the Premier League, though, so they could easily tempt him away from West Ham in the summer.