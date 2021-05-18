‘I’m led to believe’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome discusses transfer difficulties facing Sheffield Wednesday after recent developments

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a very busy summer which will see a high turnover of players as they prepare for life in League One, former player Jon Newsome has exclusively told Football League World.

The Owls were relegated on the final day of the campaign as they failed to beat Derby County, with Darren Moore now tasked with reshaping the squad for a promotion push next season.

However, it’s unclear as to how Wednesday will line up come August, with a whole host of senior players out-of-contract and no announcement has been made yet on who is staying or going.

The financial implications of relegation mean it’s highly likely that the majority will be departing, and Newsome explained to FLW that it’s going to be a very busy few months at Hillsborough when he was quizzed on the Owls recruitment plans.

“I’m led to believe that there’s 13 players out of contract this summer. So, you know, how many of those do you want to keep? You know, some of them are on big numbers, you can’t afford to keep all of them.

“It’s a really difficult question to answer really, because until you can nail down the players who you have got, who you are going to keep from the squad and then you’ve got to start filling holes and filling gaps, so it’s difficult. I can see there being a big turnover of players at this football club this summer.”

It has already been claimed that Moore will be working on a strict budget, with loans and free agents the main way he will look to add to the squad.