“I’m kind of struggling to understand the logic” – Reading FC make manager decision after Veljko Paunovic’s exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading have appointed Paul Ince to work alongside academy boss Michael Gilkes as the club’s interim managers, it was officially confirmed on Saturday evening.

This announcement came at the same time as Veljko Paunovic’s departure, with the Serbian failing to win a single match in 2022 up until his final game against Preston North End at the weekend, with Lucas Joao’s brace and John Swift’s second-half finish securing a 3-2 victory at Deepdale.

However, that win in Lancashire failed to paper over some serious cracks for the Royals, losing against sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers last month and suffering a record home defeat in the following match as they were beaten 7-0 by promotion favourites Fulham.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Reading FC players play for now?

1 of 24 Chris Gunter? Burnley Charlton Athletic Millwall Stoke City

With some supporters deciding to protest against Paunovic remaining in his position and results failing to improve, this departure decision was taken prior to the Preston match with the 44-year-old leaving ahead of the Berkshire club’s tie against Birmingham City tomorrow evening.

In his place, ex-England international Ince and former Reading winger Gilkes will take charge whilst the search for a permanent successor continues, with the former’s appointment being seen as a strange one considering his last big job was at Blackpool, leaving the Seasiders just over eight years ago.

Focusing more on the present day though, is this a good appointment for the relegation battlers? We asked three of our writers at Football League World to deliver their verdict on this subject.

Chris Thrope

It’s bizarre. I of bringing him in.

He’s been out of the game for far too long in a managerial capacity and I’d be shocked if it doesn’t go pear-shaped for the Royals.

He has a massive job on his hands and I think they could’ve done with getting someone who is a bit more current.

Neil Warnock would’ve been ideal until the end of the season, but no, they’ve gone for Ince.

It’ll be intriguing to see how this pans out.

Adam Jones

This seems an extremely strange appointment – but he does have experience in English football and that should help to pay dividends – though how long he’s been out of management is a concern.

If it’s only for a few games though, this will be an acceptable appointment to many as a fresh voice and someone who has had experience of playing at the highest level.

Managing in the EFL before, it shouldn’t take too long for him to become accustomed to life in management again, but he must tighten up the defence as his first priority because their defensive record is the main reason they are in a relegation battle.

The Royals need a motivator and with him and Gilkes at the helm, that could end up proving to be a fantastic combination. Gilkes is a much-loved figure at the club – and this could help to take the heat off him and Ince who will need patience.

They will need to get the very best out of the high calibre of players they have if the Royals want to endure a positive spell under the duo.

Sam Rourke

It certainly caught me by surprise.

Simply put, Reading need to move on from the Veljko Paunovic era and secure a consecutive league victory against Birmingham City on Tuesday night to enhance their chances of survival.

Ince has been out of management for eight years and has had a mixed spell as a boss in the various clubs that he’s managed but did guide MK Dons to a League Two title, which is an impressive feat.

It’s really hard to say how his managerial credentials will rub off on this Royals team but it’s fair to say that the team need a fresh set of eyes and ideas, and Ince will provide that alongside Michael Gilkes.

The fact that his son, Tom, is involved in the Royals team does make this decision a tad bizarre but ultimately he has 13 games now to keep the Berkshire side up.