Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino has accumulated Championship experience with Blackpool this season, with the 19-year-old proving to be an important figure for the Seasiders in what is a battle to survive the second-tier drop.

The teenager has featured 27 times in the league thus far for the Lancashire club, who are now under the stewardship of Mick McCarthy, with 23 of these appearances coming in the form of starts.

Operating as a number eight, slightly more advanced and in a holding role during the course of the season, it has certainly been a season of learning for the technically-brilliant midfield operator, in what is his first stint in the senior game.

Patino has managed two goals and four assists in the league thus far this season, with two of those assists coming in a recent 6-1 thrashing of QPR.

Naturally, questions regarding his immediate future will be asked as the campaign nears its concluding stages and whether or not a further loan move is sanctioned will be discussed in great detail.

Providing hope for any clubs that may attempt a loan move for the young midfielder next season, which perhaps includes some Championship clubs further up the table, transfer insider Dean Jones spoke about the midfielder's situation with his parent club in mind: "As fans, you always want to see players like this given the opportunity but I think it's going to be hard for him to break in because of the need to compete for the Premier League title again and being in the Champions League.

"I'm just not sure Arteta is going to be able to give him the chances in those competitions."

The verdict

Patino is a fantastic talent who has every chance of succeeding with the Gunners in the future but you get the impression that a further loan move or two might be the way forward.

It would be no shock if there are several clubs at the top-end of the Championship that will be interested in a move for the 19-year-old in the summer, and it will be up to Arsenal to find a club that will somewhat mirror their principles and playing style.

Perhaps one argument for Patino remaining at Arsenal next season is the fact that with Champions League football being added, there will be lots of fixtures and Arteta will need to manage the workload within his squad.

However, a productive loan spell at the top-end of the Championship during the 2023/24 could have him ready for first-team action at the Emirates by the summer of 2024.