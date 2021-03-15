‘I’m in two minds about this one’ – Birmingham City set to appoint former player as Karanka replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are set to replace manager Aitor Karanka with Lee Bowyer after the 44-year-old left his post at Charlton Athletic this morning.

Football League World understands that the Blues are in advanced talks to appoint Bowyer with an announcement set to be made within the next 24 hours.

So, we asked some of our FLW writers for their immediate reaction to the news, and here’s what they had to say….

Ben Wignall

I’m in two minds about this one, but I think that Bowyer has got it in him to keep Birmingham in the Championship.

There’s no doubting that the club are in a precarious position with Rotherham having four games in hand on them, but Bowyer will bring a lot more passion to the club than Karanka ever did.

You can question his results at Charlton, especially over the last few months and they should really be in the League One play-off places with the squad at their disposal, but I truly believe that Bowyer will get a little bit more out of the current Birmingham players.

Bowyer is also early enough in his managerial career to adapt and develop, so if the Blues do survive this season then there’s a platform to build on.

And when fans are back at St Andrew’s and Bowyer is in the dugout, the mood will be absolutely euphoric as he’s a fan-favourite from his playing days – it’s a good move for both him and Birmingham City.

George Harbey

It’s one that has surprised me, a lot.

First and foremost, I think it’s a massive blow for Charlton. Bowyer has worked wonders at that football club during some tough times off the pitch, and they aren’t a million miles off the play-offs despite teams above them having games in hand.

But it’s a massive coup for Birmingham to lure Bowyer back to St. Andrew’s, given that there is a chance, albeit a small one, if the two clubs swapping divisions next season.

Bowyer is an excellent man-manager who has done an excellent job in tough conditions before, and I have no doubts about him going in at Birmingham and being able to galvanise the dressing room.

They need a quick fix and a bounce in the short-term, but he is also the type of manager who you can build a future with as he is still relatively young.

It’s a very impressive appointment.

Phil Spencer

This seems like a really good appointment for Birmingham City.

The Blues are enduring a really difficult time at the moment and so they need someone who has experience operating in such an environment.

With that in mind I can’t think of anyone better than Lee Bowyer.

His time with Charlton has been anything but plain sailing and being honest, I’m surprised that he’d be interested in making a move to another club who are struggling.

That said, moving to the Blues will give him another chance in the Championship and that’s why the move could be appealing.