‘I’m happy with that’, ‘Interesting’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh player announcement

Garry Monk confirmed on Saturday that Barry Bannan would be taking over as Sheffield Wednesday captain from Tom Lees for the new season.

The Scottish midfielder is heading into his sixth season with the Owls and is now becoming an even bigger influence on the squad as he takes the captain’s armband for the upcoming season.

It’s a big decision from Monk, and one that he hopes will reap the rewards, with his Wednesday side already starting the season in a difficult position after their 12-point deduction.

Bannan took the captain’s armband for the first time on Saturday during the Owls’ 0-0 draw with Premier League side Leicester City, and he’ll do it again in Wednesday’s opening fixtures in the Carabao Cup with Walsall, as well as the opening league game with Cardiff City.

Here’s how the Wednesday supporters reacted to the news that Monk is making Bannan club captain…

Interesting to see Barry Bannan made #SWFC captain. Suppose it shouldn't be much of a surprise given he was vice captain last season. I'd half expected Börner and Luongo to be in with a chance given they have captained at their previous clubs. Curious to see who vice captain is. — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) August 30, 2020

I’m fully behind Barry Bannan as the new #SWFC captain… The club’s best, most consistent player ever since his arrival. I also like Garry Monk’s reasoning behind the decision, and think it could bring out even more in him. https://t.co/auUzPLUSMK ©️🦉 pic.twitter.com/XaZ4FDOms5 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 30, 2020

Weve got bannan captain bannan I don't think you quite understand a #swfc — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) August 29, 2020

Bannan as captain.. so he can make a mistake and hold his hands up and shout at everyone else even more than he already does then 🤭 #swfc — Harry Askham (@HarryAskham_) August 29, 2020

Bannan is the perfect captain for Wednesday. Quality player, gives it his all for the shirt, more vocal than most in the side. Good decision from Monk #swfc — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) August 29, 2020

Barry Bannan new captain, I’m happy with that #swfc — Dan (@danowl16) August 29, 2020

Hope he stops sauntering about at times then don’t see many captains doing that — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) August 29, 2020