Sheffield Wednesday

‘I’m happy with that’, ‘Interesting’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh player announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Garry Monk confirmed on Saturday that Barry Bannan would be taking over as Sheffield Wednesday captain from Tom Lees for the new season.

The Scottish midfielder is heading into his sixth season with the Owls and is now becoming an even bigger influence on the squad as he takes the captain’s armband for the upcoming season.

It’s a big decision from Monk, and one that he hopes will reap the rewards, with his Wednesday side already starting the season in a difficult position after their 12-point deduction.

Bannan took the captain’s armband for the first time on Saturday during the Owls’ 0-0 draw with Premier League side Leicester City, and he’ll do it again in Wednesday’s opening fixtures in the Carabao Cup with Walsall, as well as the opening league game with Cardiff City.

Here’s how the Wednesday supporters reacted to the news that Monk is making Bannan club captain…

