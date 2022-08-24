“I’m happy” – Watford fan pundit gives verdict on Ismaila Sarr situation amid reported U-turn

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Watford’s relegation to the Championship last season, it was expected there would be a number of squad departures which there has been.

However, one player whose future has been up in the air throughout summer is Ismaila Sarr.

The winger has been linked to a number of clubs and after Watford accepted an offer from Aston Villa, it looked certain that Sarr was on his way back to the top flight.

However, this deal broke down with the Watford Observer reporting that Villa boss Steven Gerrard had changed his mind.

What’s more, The Mirror have now reported that Watford are planning on a u-turn that will see them reject all bids for the 24-year-old and instead offer him a new contract at Vicarage Road.

Following this latest development, we asked one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits Justin Beattie for his thoughts on the situation: “The saga of Sarr is quite interesting really.

“It’s been curious to watch the club’s that were linked with him, Crystal Palace and Villa, who it really did look like a done deal on Saturday that he was off and now it’s all over so if the Mirror report is correct and we’re now set to reject all offers for him and offer him a new contract then I guess that’s a good thing.

“He does need to show more consistency for Watford, he has been one of those players that has glimpses of brilliance but is largely anonymous for big portions of the game so he does need to start becoming a consistently good player.

“But yeah, I’m happy that Sarr’s still with us. Let’s hope it’s a good thing and he shows us what he can do this season.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Watford midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

The Verdict:

There has been plenty of noise from outside regarding Sarr’s future this summer so to see he could now be staying put at Watford comes as a bit of a shock to see.

That being said, you can imagine this will be a decision that helps the Hornets on the pitch. There is no doubting the winger is a talented player and at Championship level, he should be looking even better too.

As Justin says, there is still work to be done in regards to his performances but if the transfer saga is over then you would hope that the player can put his mind towards improving his performances on the pitch now.

At this late stage in the window, if Sarr did leave then Rob Edwards would be in a tough position when it comes to finding a replacement player and with two years remaining on his contract, Watford won’t lose out if the player doesn’t want to commit his long term future to the club at this stage either.