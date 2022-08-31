“I’m happy” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts as Black Cats make big decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Tony Mowbray as the club’s latest manager.

The development has been made following the departure of Alex Neil last week, who was approached to become the new Stoke City boss.

It was a disappointing moment for the Black Cats, with the 41-year old having led the club to promotion to the Championship last season having only arrived in February.

But FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is excited by what Mowbray can bring to the club.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss will bring plenty of experience at this level of management, which has been highlighted by our Black Cats supporter as a big positive surrounding this appointment.

The Sunderland fan believes that the progress his Rovers side showed in recent years also highlights the role that Mowbray can have with the club if he stays long-term.

“I’m extremely happy with the appointment of Tony Mowbray,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“Obviously in the circumstances of what happened, it all fell apart quite quickly with Alex Neil, so to get someone like Tony Mowbray that quickly [is a good move].

“He’s a vastly experienced manager, over 800 games managed over numerous different clubs, a wealth of Championship experience of course as well, with the likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom, Blackburn.

“He knows the league and the standard of the league, and with his most recent job he did show a gradual progression during his time at Blackburn and, in his final season, came eighth with them almost pushing the playoff spot.

“I’m very happy with the appointment.

“It’s one of them as it’s gradually gotten closer and closer, I’ve gotten happier and happier about it every day.

“I feel like I’m very confident in him, I’ve a good feeling towards it now and I’m happy.”

Mowbray has arrived as a free agent having departed Blackburn at the end of his contract, which expired during the summer.

He takes charge of a club that is currently 14th in the league, but is set to face Rotherham United this evening at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

Mowbray will bring a huge amount of experience to the club and knows the Championship extremely well.

That makes him a safe pair of hands, who should be able to guide the club to a calm season away from any potential relegation battle.

The squad should also suit Mowbray’s style of play based on how his Blackburn side set-up last season.

The loss of Neil was a huge moment for the club, but the board have acted swiftly to find a solid replacement.