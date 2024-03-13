Highlights Seelt faces lengthy spell out after serious knee injury in defeat to Southampton.

Seelt's positive attitude towards recovery shines through despite tough setback.

Sunderland hit with more bad luck as injuries plague team's mid-table position.

Sunderland’s Jenson Seelt has revealed that he is set for a lengthy spell out after suffering a serious knee injury in the defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

Jenson Seelt injury latest

The 20-year-old has had a decent first season on Wearside after his move from PSV, as he has gone on to make 17 appearances for the Black Cats in the league.

The latest of those came on the south coast, as Mike Dodds’ side fell to a 4-2 defeat against the Saints, which was a sixth consecutive loss for the team in the Championship.

And, to make matters worse, it now appears that they’ve lost Seelt for a considerable amount of time, as the defender took to Instagram to confirm that he has picked up a knee injury.

“I’m gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton. This has taken me by surprise and I will be out for a long period of time. For now, I need to focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to come back better & stronger than ever.

“In all difficulties during life there are lessons and things to turn into positivity.”

Whilst he hasn’t disclosed the exact nature of the problem, the natural worry is that he has injured his ACL, which would mean he would also miss a big chunk of next season as well, as the recovery time generally takes between nine and 12 months.

Sunderland’s woes continue

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Seelt as no player wants to be injured, and his comments here suggest he has picked up a real bad injury that is going to require a long rehab process before he can get back out on the pitch.

So, it’s awful news, but he does have a positive outlook on things with his message, and he is clearly going to be determined to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

For Sunderland, it’s just another blow that they really didn’t need, and they will be wondering what they’ve done to get all this bad luck on the injury front.

Influential centre-back Dan Ballard was also forced off against Southampton, due to a hamstring injury, and they are obviously having to do without star man Jack Clarke at the moment as well.

Losing the ex-Leeds man was a major setback, and it’s no doubt contributed to their awful run right now, which has left them in mid-table, ending any outside chance they had of reaching the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 37 1 53 10 Preston North End 37 -6 53 11 Cardiff City 37 -6 53 12 Sunderland 37 3 47 13 Bristol City 37 -1 47 14 Watford 37 1 45 15 Swansea City 37 -12 43 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

It’s been a miserable 2024 for all connected to Sunderland, and this is just the latest blow.

Seelt’s injury also presents Dodds with a real problem ahead of the weekend clash with QPR at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland will be without the Dutch youngster and Ballard through injury, with Luke O’Nien serving a suspension after picking up ten yellow cards.

Leo Hjelde is likely to move inside from his natural left-back role to play in central defence, and it will be interesting to see who partners him.