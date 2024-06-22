Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Leeds United, Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday will win promotion from the Championship next season.

It looks set to be an incredibly competitive Championship once again next season, and with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton now out of the division, it could be an open race for promotion.

Leicester and Southampton both made immediate returns to the Premier League, and the three teams who have been relegated from the top flight this season, Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United, will be hoping to do the same next term.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

There were fears among Luton fans that they could lose manager Rob Edwards this summer after he was linked with Ipswich Town, but after Kieran McKenna remained at Portman Road, the Hatters should be able to keep hold of the 41-year-old, and he will be hoping to achieve a second promotion with the club next season.

Burnley won the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, but they are currently without a manager after Vincent Kompany's move to Bayern Munich, with the likes of Scott Parker, Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior and Craig Bellamy all said to be under consideration.

Sheffield United will be hoping to bounce back after a disastrous campaign, but the Blades are unable to do business this summer until their takeover is ratified, while they will also start next season on -2 points.

Leeds missed out on promotion as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley last month, but they will be looking to achieve automatic promotion next season under Daniel Farke.

Sheffield Wednesday secured survival after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, and there is optimism among Owls supporters that they could be set for a much-improved season after the German signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough.

Carlton Palmer issues Championship promotion prediction

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer tipped Leeds and Luton for automatic promotion next season, and he believes Wednesday could go up through the play-offs.

"It's very early to start making predictions on who will get promoted from the Championship," Palmer said.

"I would say that I don't believe the three teams that have come down this year are as strong as the three teams that got relegated from the Premier League last season.

"If you look at the three teams that got promoted, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, and I would put Leeds into that bracket although they didn't get promotion, they were very, very strong.

"I think Sheffield United have got a lot of work to do under Chris Wilder in the summer, he can't do anything until this takeover is ratified in terms of bringing players in.

"I think if Luton can keep hold of Rob Edwards, they'll be very strong next season, Burnley have got good players and they're going to be there or thereabouts because they've got parachute money, so you have to look at those.

"With Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton going up, if Leeds post 90 points again this season, they will go up.

"I'm going to go for Leeds to go up, I'm going to go for Luton to make an immediate return as long as Rob Edwards stays, but I'm not going to go for Sheffield United, just on the basis that I think they've got too much work to do between now and the start of the season.

"Burnley should be there or thereabouts, but if you're asking me to name the three clubs who I think will get promotion next season, I would go with Leeds, Luton, and then I'm going to surprise you and go for Sheffield Wednesday via the play-offs."

Leeds United will be Championship promotion favourites next season

After suffering heartbreak in the play-off final this season, many will expect Leeds to kick on and achieve automatic promotion next term.

As Palmer says, if Leeds can replicate their 90-point haul from this season, that should be enough for a place in the top two, but the danger for the Whites is that they could lose some of their best players this summer, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Luton will be among the promotion contenders next season, and if Burnley get their managerial appointment right, they could be set for a good season given the strength of their squad.

Wednesday have had a busy start to the summer with Ben Hamer and Max Lowe arriving at Hillsborough, but it remains to be seen whether owner Dejphon Chansiri will provide Rohl with the funds to bring in the upgrades needed for a promotion push.

If Rohl is backed in the transfer market this summer, it could be an exciting season for the Owls, but it seems unlikely that they will be able to challenge for a return to the Premier League just yet.