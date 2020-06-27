‘I’m going to riot’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to player performance during Hull draw

Birmingham City fought back to earn a point against a struggling Hull City side on Saturday.

The Blues struggled for much of the first-half and found themselves going in at half-time 2-0 down after a lot of individuals produced poor performances.

However, in the second-half Pep Clotet’s men came out fighting and managed to salvage a 3-3 draw with two minutes left of the game.

Hull’s third goal came through Herbie Kane whose wonderful free-kick found the corner of the net, although Lee Camp’s positioning was once again questioned by a number of supporters on social media platforms.

The goalkeeper, despite having signed a new deal, has somewhat left Blues fans split on whether he’s still good enough to retain the number one shirt ahead of next season.

After letting in three on Saturday, here’s how Birmingham fans reacted to the result…

Imagine blaming the wall or Camp for that. You decide to jump or not and Camp had no chance. Blame giving away a silly free kick in the first place #bcfc — 👉🏻 Chris Goulding 👈🏻 (@Kristoff1875) June 27, 2020

If we start next season with Lee Camp in goal I’m going to riot — BCFC (@BCFC67343314) June 27, 2020

Awful from Camp, he gave so much room on the other side of the goal. Wish he didn’t sign on until end of the season. What made him think leaving so much space was a good idea 🙄🥴 — Luke Ashley (@LukeA2000) June 27, 2020

Camp why don't u stand in the kop corner to defend that free kick #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) June 27, 2020

Lee camp stands to far to the left of the goal,lee camp…… — ALEX (@_robertos1875) June 27, 2020

It’s practically impossible to play “possession based football” with Lee Camp in net. He’s allergic to playing it short — Tom (@T_Owen1875) June 27, 2020

A decent keeper always helps organise a defence…unfortunalty we have Lee Camp — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) June 27, 2020