Highlights Scott Twine has been a solid addition to Hull City's squad, but there is room for improvement in terms of his goal-scoring and assist numbers.

Twine has shown glimpses of his talent, with two assists in the last four games and a strong performance against Huddersfield.

Twine is determined to improve his performances and achieve his goals, and he is confident that he will eventually contribute more to the team's success.

Scott Twine is a man who appeared on Hull City's radar well in advance of Liam Rosenior's arrival back in November 2022, but the Tigers were able to fend off interest from elsewhere this summer as they secured his services on loan from Burnley.

The playmaker had caught the attention of the Tigers' hierarchy back in the summer of 2022, where he enjoyed an extraordinary season with MK Dons as Liam Manning's side were defeated in the League One play-offs, with Twine registering 20 goals and a further 13 assists across 47 outings in the league and subsequent play-off semi-finals.

He then enjoyed a Championship-winning campaign last term, although his impact in Burnley's 101-point season was limited, as he scored 3 goals and registered an assist in just 14 league outings for the Clarets, and has already matched that tally during his spell in East Yorkshire.

How has Scott Twine performed so far for Hull City?

Twine was one of several exciting additions to Liam Rosenior's squad, which, as a result of the 39-year-old's philosophy, suited Twine down to the ground, and excited the majority of the Tigers fanbase ahead of his debut at his parent club's bitter rivals, Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Ultimately, there is a sense of expectancy that comes from his well-documented ability in dead-ball situations, which many would argue have flattered to deceive on an array of occasions so far this campaign.

Based off WhoScored ratings, the Swindon-born midfielder has been City's tenth-best performer this season, with an average rating of 6.66.

However, the 24-year-old is beginning to show more glimpses of his talent, with two assists in the last four games, and an impressive performance against Huddersfield before being substituted with ten minutes to go.

As per Fbref, Twine has an xG of 1.9, but is yet to find the net, despite conjuring up an average of 3.11 shots per 90 minutes and 4.46 shot creating actions per 90, highlighting some areas which need to improve sooner.

What has Scott Twine said about his performances?

Speaking to Hull Live, Twine has made an honest self-assessment about his time in East Yorkshire so far, but backs himself to eventually back up his performances with an improvement on his numerical stats.

"I'm enjoying it and I think I'm getting better each week and feeling more confident in every game.

"I know I've not scored, assisted or been involved in as many goals as I'd like, I'm sure that will change and I'm going to work hard to make sure that does change. I'm not just going to give up or anything like that. I know what my goals are and I'll work hard to achieve that." Twine added.

What next for Scott Twine and Hull City?

With the best seemingly yet to come from the loanee, this will give Liam Rosenior and the MKM Stadium faithful plenty of encouragement as Hull look to build on a positive start to the season, which is something he admits.

"There's a long way to go, and a lot of time to improve, we'll keep improving and hopefully, by the end of the season, we'll be where we want to be."

The next assignment for the Tigers is the arduous journey to South Wales where they face Michael Duff's Swansea City side, as they look to record their first victory at the Swansea.Com Stadium since August 2016.