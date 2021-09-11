‘I’m going home’ – These Ipswich fans react as one player’s inclusion in line-up v Bolton is questioned

After a massive summer overhaul, Ipswich Town are finding life with a new squad quite challenging to deal with thus far.

Compared to other clubs like Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday who have made a lot of changes and had a quick start to the campaign, the Tractor Boys have faltered in the early stages.

No fewer than 19 players have arrived at Portman Road over the summer, including the late window arrivals of Sam Morsy and Christian Walton, but they’re yet to pick up a league win in five attempts this season.

They came so close to getting off the mark before the international break after going 2-0 up against AFC Wimbeldon at home – only to falter in stoppage time with Cook’s men ending up with a 2-2 draw.

With so many talented players at his disposal, it’s going to be tough for Cook to select a consistent team every match and as expected he’s made changes from the side that dropped points against the Dons for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

Christian Walton, George Edmundson, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Macauley Bonne are all drafted in as Cook has made six alterations from the previous match, with players such as Kyle Edwards and Scott Fraser missing out altogether.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the line-up and it is one player in particular in Aluko who fans are frustrated by his inclusion.

Aluko over Barry , have a laugh — James Johnson 🇺🇸 (@jamesorjohnson) September 11, 2021

Hmmmm here's to an Aluko hat trick then 🙏 — Steve (@SteveITFC) September 11, 2021

Imagine playing Aluko over Barry 🥴🥴 — Benjamin Hicks (@Ben_L_Hicks) September 11, 2021

Is there any point in Barry being here — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) September 11, 2021

aluko starting? anyone know the time of the next train back to sudbury — Josh Stokes (@JoshStokes31) September 11, 2021

Get aluko in the U23s right now — Benj Humphrey (@HumphreyBenj) September 11, 2021