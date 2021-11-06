‘I’m fully convinced’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are delighted as Ewood Park favourite shines again

Ben Brereton Diaz is scoring for fun this season and he gave Blackburn Rovers a 2-1 lead against Sheffield United with a 59th minute strike.

Tony Mowbray was looking for a reaction from Rovers after their midweek 7-0 loss at to Fulham, and going into the hour mark the players had delivered just that reaction.

Rhian Brewster opened the scoring in the second minute of the game notching his first league goal for the Blades, but with Reda Khadra levelling in the 37th minute there was a momentum shift going into the break.

The goal marks Brereton Diaz’s 13th in the Championship this season in looking to offer some competition for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the scoring charts.

Rovers supporters may have been slightly concerned when their leading marksman Adam Armstrong left for Southampton in the summer transfer window without a direct replacement being signed. However, it has materialised that Blackburn are coping just fine with the Chilean striker in the form of his life.

In looking to put the harrowing midweek loss behind them Sheffield United provided a menacing task having only being relegated from the Premier League last season. However, the Blades have endured a stuttering start to the campaign, which will have given Blackburn some belief.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction to Brereton Diaz giving Blackburn Rovers the lead v Sheffield United from fans on Twitter…

I’m fully convinced he’s the best player in the world — Cathal Little (@CathaLittle97) November 6, 2021

Pay him anything he wants — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) November 6, 2021

Vamos you beautiful man!!!!!! Come on!! 🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) November 6, 2021

YES COME ON BOYS! MY GOAT — Lee Ryan (@Ryan73542) November 6, 2021