Birmingham City moved one step closer to a new owner taking over the Championship club earlier this month.

The Blues have had a number of failed proposals come and go, but the club confirmed in a statement in April that two letters of intent had been submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following agreements over a deal.

An unnamed investor has agreed to purchase roughly 45 per cent of the club, as well as ownership of St. Andrew’s.

Hedge fund manager Tom Wagner has emerged as a potential investor in Birmingham, but it remains unclear who is behind the initial agreement with Birmingham Sports Holding Limited, with a consortium led by businessman Jeremy Dale also linked with a potential bid.

A new era at Birmingham City?

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland is optimistic that this takeover deal will be a fresh start for the Championship club.

He believes that supporters are willing to be patient with whoever takes over.

This Blues fan claims immediate investment in the short-term in order to push for promotion immediately is not needed, but is instead hopeful that a more sustainable, long-term platform can be built.

“I’m feeling very optimistic,” Oxland told Football League World.

“I think it’s finally a step in the right direction and long may it continue.

“It seems like we’re finally getting in an owner who understands the club and just wants it to be a sustainable business as well at the same time, we’ve been lacking that for some while.

“No one wants someone to come in and buy every player and us to race for promotion every time.

“We just want to be a sustainable club again, and eventually come to challenge for the top six.

“So we’ve been patient enough as it is but I’m sure all Blues fans are willing to be patient even longer just so long as everything works out right.

“I think staying up next season will be another tough task cause obviously it looks like we might have to avoid FFP charges.

“If we breach that again, we don’t want another points deduction.

“So hopefully with a new owner coming in at the right time, it will be a good injection into the club.

“Hopefully it will help us avoid anything like that and move forward together and look at a brighter future.

“So, overall, I’m very excited and hopefully it’s a new era for Birmingham City.”

Birmingham are currently 15th in the second-division table, with John Eustace’s side safe from relegation for this season.

What impact can new owners have at Birmingham City?

The FFP issues that are highlighted by Oxland will prove an immediate issue for any new owners that they must resolve.

Building a more sustainable platform for the club will require patience but could be the far better next step for Birmingham to take.

Chasing Premier League promotion is a huge risk that can have huge financial consequences if it cannot be achieved.

While it is difficult to speculate too much on what will happen next due to the lack of clarity over who is behind this bid, there is still plenty of reason for optimism over the future of the club once the current owners are gone.