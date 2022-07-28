“I’m excited to see him play” – QPR fan pundit makes claim over starting spot for 21-year-old signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have signed plenty of new faces this summer so far, after appointing a new boss in Michael Beale at the club.

With the manager now in place again at Loftus Road, the former Aston Villa coach has gotten right to work in recruiting some fresh new signings for the Hoops and has already brought in some exciting names.

One such player that has caught the eye with his transfer move is Taylor Richards, who has joined the club on a deal from Brighton. With the Premier League club having handed him only two league games so far, they have decided that the best thing to do is to loan the player out again for the forthcoming campaign.

Having also played in six games for Birmingham last time out in another short-term deal, Richards has already been exposed to second tier football and will be aware of the pace and what is needed to compete at this level. Throw in a spell with Doncaster down in League One – which led to ten goals – and there is every reason for QPR fans to be excited with this deal.

Speaking about the player and whether he will feature for the Hoops this weekend though, QPR’s Football League World fan pundit Louis Moir has revealed that he is looking forward to seeing the youngster in league action – but that he might not get a start for this fixture.

Instead, the player may have to make do with time on the field from off the bench. Speaking about the player and whether he will be in the first-team then, he said: “Taylor Richards looks set to be a very exciting signing for the club with his background and history that he’s actually related to QPR.

“Obviously he’s a local boy, he grew up in Shepherds Bush and Hammersmith and you know, the local surrounding areas so he’s sort of had a good start with the fanbase, a good relationship so far, hopefully it continues. I’m definitely excited to see him play but I’d be surprised if he gets handed his first-team debut for the club on Saturday away at Blackburn, purely because he’s joined recently, he’s not played in pre-season for us and obviously he’s been with Brighton. I’m sure, you know, he’s fit and theres no worries about that but I just think, be a bit risky to just throw him in the deep end first game, tough away ground in Blackburn as well but I’d like to see him involved, I’m sure he will be and he could well come on as a substitute for a bit of impact and fresh legs in that midfield and attacking midfield area.

“I’m excited to see him but I just think it’s a bit too early yet to be saying that he deserves to come straight into this team for the first game of the season when you’ve got the likes of Sam Field, [Stefan] Johansen and Andre Dozzell whose been fairly impressive in pre-season so far so I think those will be the three that are set to start and like I say hopefully Taylor Richards will be involved in the matchday squad for the opener.”

QPR have signed a player with a lot of talent in Taylor Richards and having already shown how good he can be at such a young age in League One, there is every chance he could flourish again with regular football in the Championship.

When the player was at Birmingham during the last campaign, he didn’t manage to get onto the field enough to make an impression. When a player doesn’t get gametime, they aren’t going to score goals or bag assists and it led to a bit of a disappointing loan.

Now though, the player will be led by Michael Beale who will be familiar with working with younger players with a lot of potential thanks to the coach’s time at Aston Villa. If he can utilise Richards correctly and bring him into the first-team fold, he could be electric in the Championship.

Not playing the midfielder in the first game of the season is probably wise as he will need to get used to the style of player but expect the Hoops to give him plenty of football during the season.