‘I’m excited to see him link up with Barry Bannan’ – Sheffield Wednesday edge close to transfer: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are close to securing a deal for Chelsea attacking midfielder Izzy Brown on loan for the season, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Luton Town where he played an influential role as the Hatters managed to avoid relegation to League One.

The Owls have beaten off several Championship sides to Brown’s signature, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, QPR and Bournemouth among those to have missed out.

So, is Brown a good signing for Garry Monk’s side? Is he needed?

George Harbey

This is definitely a shrewd capture for Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s clear that Garry Monk needs to add more flair and goal threat to his side ahead of next season. It isn’t a given that they will be able to re-sign Jacob Murphy on loan from Newcastle United, and a new attack-minded midfielder is clearly on his list of priorities having had a bid turned down for Josh Windass.

After a couple of torrid years with injury, Brown showed glimpses of getting back to his best last season during an impressive loan spell with Luton Town, where he registered eight assists across all competitions for the Hatters and helped them to secure their place in the Championship for at least another year.

He’s still only 23, too, so he is likely to keep on developing and improving as a player, and if he can replicate the form he showed last season on loan at Wednesday, then they have a fantastic player on their hands.

The Owls are making all the right signings thus far, but it’s just a shame that they have to start the season on negative points.

Ned Holmes

This looks like a smart bit of business for Wednesday.

After lots of senior players left as free agents earlier in the summer, Garry Monk’s squad is in need of some reinforcements.

Brown has proven on loan in previous seasons that he has the quality to both score and create goals at this level, so the Owls know they would be signing someone that can have an impact in the final third.

The current scenario has caused issues for many Championship clubs finances and so landing the attacking midfielder on loan looks a very shrewd move.

I’m excited to see him link up with Barry Bannan and co. next term.

Alfie Burns

This could be a very good signing for Wednesday this summer.

Brown dusted himself down after a tough spell with Leeds to do well during his time with Luton Town.

The playmaker is looking something like himself again and that could be great for Garry Monk ahead of a very tough season.

He’s got good ability on the ball and has an eye for goal. All in all, he could be a very good signing for the Owls this season and provide them with a spark in the final third that’s badly needed.