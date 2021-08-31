‘I’m excited!’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday react to 28-year-old’s arrival at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of 28-year-old forward Saido Berahino, joining from Belgian top-tier team Zulte Waregem on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career in England, graduating through West Bromwich Albion’s youth system, going out on loan to Northampton Town, Brentford and Peterborough United before making his first-team breakthrough at The Hawthorns.

He scored an impressive 14 goals in 38 Premier League games for the Baggies during the 2014/15 campaign, before handing in a transfer request the following summer to try and force a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

After vowing never to play for West Brom again after this saga, he failed to regain the form he showed during that impressive campaign, spending one season-and-a-half more at West Brom before moving on to Stoke City in January 2017.

He also struggled to regain his form at the bet365 Stadium – and decided to move abroad to Belgium after two years in Staffordshire – signing for Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2019. But the 28-year-old has since been shipped out to league rivals during the 2020/21 campaign and has now linked up with another former Baggie in Darren Moore at Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

After seeing this Sheffield Wednesday arrival confirmed, we take a look at some of the latest reactions from a selection of Owls fans on Twitter.

This will ABSOLUTELY go one of 2 ways, but credit where it’s due – Jos/Monk/Pulis wouldn’t have attracted a player of Berahinho’s ability. 28 with point to prove. If his head’s right, he could tear it up in L1. Fair play to all involved in getting this over the line. 👏🏾 #swfc https://t.co/M6sO00N19q — Stevie Spence (@SteSpen5) August 31, 2021

I’m very happy with this! Low-risk; a potentially very high reward.#SWFC 🦉 https://t.co/fQC6gtlg4I — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) August 31, 2021

I’m quite pleased with this, the lads still a good age and has something to prove. Will get support from BB and Sam, who have had similar experiences, and DM seems to be a coach that can nurture players well. I’m excited! #uto #swfc https://t.co/fgbPfSA8bi — James Lindsay (@IamJamesLindsay) August 31, 2021

Don’t agree with us picking up a reclamation project myself – but let’s give it a chance and see how it goes. #swfc https://t.co/klphI580z9 — Joseph stack (@joeyy_stack1727) August 31, 2021

Bloke either becomes a bagsman for us or ends up the same as Francis Jeffers https://t.co/nEfhKUYLVs — JT (@JTSHEEPS35) August 31, 2021

If he comes with the right attitude, this could be some signing for us in league one #swfc https://t.co/YrmfMaB3h4 — mark (@_hazzy) August 31, 2021

Definitely worth a punt for me this. I think we’ve got enough if it doesn’t work out to be a good signing anyway. https://t.co/GCVuQH4T1w — Callum Watson (@CallumWatson_3) August 31, 2021