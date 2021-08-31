Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'I'm excited!' – Many Sheffield Wednesday react to 28-year-old's arrival at Hillsborough

11 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of 28-year-old forward Saido Berahino, joining from Belgian top-tier team Zulte Waregem on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career in England, graduating through West Bromwich Albion’s youth system, going out on loan to Northampton Town, Brentford and Peterborough United before making his first-team breakthrough at The Hawthorns.

He scored an impressive 14 goals in 38 Premier League games for the Baggies during the 2014/15 campaign, before handing in a transfer request the following summer to try and force a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

After vowing never to play for West Brom again after this saga, he failed to regain the form he showed during that impressive campaign, spending one season-and-a-half more at West Brom before moving on to Stoke City in January 2017.

He also struggled to regain his form at the bet365 Stadium – and decided to move abroad to Belgium after two years in Staffordshire – signing for Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2019. But the 28-year-old has since been shipped out to league rivals during the 2020/21 campaign and has now linked up with another former Baggie in Darren Moore at Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

After seeing this Sheffield Wednesday arrival confirmed, we take a look at some of the latest reactions from a selection of Owls fans on Twitter.


