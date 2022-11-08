“I’m excited by the link” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts as Blades eye transfer for ex-Premier League player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have, in recent days, been linked with a move for former Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Blades are eyeing a move for the 32-year-old ahead of the Janaury transfer windwow.

Fer would be no stranger to football in England having previously played for the likes of Norwich City, Swansea and QPR, racking up well over 150 combined Championship (45) and Premier League (123) appearances.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on the club being linked with a move for the 32-year-0ld.

“He certainly was an excellent player during his time in England in the past with Norwich, QPR and Swansea.” Owain told FLW.

“But to be honest, he’s a player I’d completely forgotten about since he left England.

“Certainly from what I remember of him, he’d be a great addition, with his energy, passing, and tackling abilities in the midfield.

“I’d definitely be happy to bring him in and bolster an already strong midfield with more quality in depth.

“I’m excited by the link and I hope we can look into [getting] him in January and see if he is the right man.”

The Verdict

As a low cost option in January, this one does have the potential to be a shrewd move for the Blades.

With the club reportedly keen to add another passer to the side, Fer would certainly do that, and although he is not in his prime, at 32, still likely has plenty left in the tank.

Not only that, but he has great experience both in the Championship and the Premier League, which should make him a real asset.

When you consider the sheer amount of injuries we are seeing in the division this season, and at Sheffield United, bringing in further quality in depth is a good idea.

The last thing the Blades want is to be ravaged by injuries second half of the season and miss out on promotion as a result of it.