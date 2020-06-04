‘I’m done’, ‘Seriously?’ – Plenty of Leeds fans frustrated as Neil Warnock makes Marcelo Bielsa claim

Neil Warnock has claimed that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa “doesn’t seem to have a plan B”, which has drawn a frustrated response from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds are top of the Championship as things stand and looked frontrunners for promotion before the delay to the season began.

The season is set to get back underway on the 20th of June and with nine games remaining, the Whites will be determined to ensure they don’t slip up and can return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

In an interview on talkSPORT, Warnock suggested that Leeds and West Brom would likely secure promotion but that he was concerned about Bielsa’s lack of a plan b.

He said: “It is an amazing club Leeds and they’ll fill the stadium in the top flight. I hope them two go back up. I think Leeds fans deserve it for all they’ve taken and I like West Brom as well. I hope those two can make it.

“The only thing about Leeds is you know what it’s like, they’re so nervous near the end and he doesn’t seem to have a plan B.

“I think it’s in a good position this year because I don’t think there is a third team that is going to push any of them really.

“I see them two as probably the best two and I don’t really see them head and shoulders above everybody else, so it’s up to them. It’s up to them to miss out definitely because it’s in their hands now.”

The 71-year-old knows a thing or two about promotion, having achieved it a record eight times in English football, but was unable to get the Whites close during his tenure.

Under the English coach, Leeds finished 14th in the 2011/12 campaign and he was then sacked in April the following season with the club just five points above the relegation zone.

Warnock’s comments do not seem to have gone down well with the Elland Road faithful, with plenty of Leeds fans taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Read their reactions here:

This from a man who thought it was ok to replace Luciano Becchio with Steve Morison and claim he would become a Leeds legend. Leg- end maybe. — Dazza71 (@OntheBielsaBus) June 4, 2020

Warnock never had a plan A. To even mention Warnock in a sentence of rational thinking alongside Bielsa??? Talk Comedy? — Chris Hardy (@LowfieldsLad77) June 3, 2020

I don’t think Bielsa would value your opinion to be fair, Neil. He’s probably watched every game from when you were in charge at Leeds. — ALP (@adamlpi) June 3, 2020

This coming from the man who buys 6 foot 4 inch players. Plays them from 1 to 11 and plays hoof ball for 90 minutes https://t.co/wzsZjLtF09 — Jonny Price (@JonnyPrice07) June 4, 2020

Yes. You read that correctly. Warnock doesn’t think Bielsa has a plan B.

🤦‍♂️

I’m done. https://t.co/5rqEGvHnG3 — Tom Shaw (@tomshaw20) June 4, 2020

Seriously? Take his name out from out of your mouth Colin. https://t.co/4FlcxO4t8g — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) June 4, 2020

No plan B… When your plan A was to let Snodgrass and Becchio simply leave and instead play with Michael Brown, Michael Tonge and Steve Morison. At least Bielsa’s plan A works#LUFC https://t.co/o6rmSxPl7b — Adam Walker (@AdamWalker14) June 4, 2020