Sheffield Wednesday

‘I’m done’, ‘Had enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by Darren Moore’s post-match comments

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said his side’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle last night was “self-inflicted”, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The two sides were drawn against each other in the first round of the FA Cup but their original match at Hillsborough 10 days ago ended goalless meaning a replay at Home Park was needed to settle the tie.

Argyle looked a class above against Moore’s side last night, with a brace from Jordan Garrick and a goal from Ryan Hardie helping the League One leaders to claim a comprehensive victory and secure their place in the second round of the competition.

Speaking to club media after the game, the Owls boss didn’t hold back with his assessment of the performance down in Devon.

He said: “A disappointing night for us, for the club and for the team, because tonight we just weren’t really there.

“The balance of the team was all wrong really. We tried to play Callum Paterson in there [at centre-back], we had an injury to Marvin [Johnson]. We just tried to get it but the balance of the team just wasn’t right tonight it was a bridge too far.

“Obviously, playing against the league leaders tonight. A disappointing showing tonight. We just ran out of steam and ideas.

“The disappointing thing tonight was that even though they scored the three goals, it was all self-inflicted by us and just certainly wasn’t good enough by us.”

Last night’s defeat continues a poor run of form for the Owls, who have now won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

After their relegation from the Championship last season, promotion is top of Wednesday’s agenda for the 2021/22 campaign but they’re currently six points back from the top two and two points outside the play-off places.

It appears the Yorkshire club’s fanbase is running out of patience with Moore, as the response to his post-match comments on Twitter from many fans show…


