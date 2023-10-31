Highlights Sheffield Wednesday Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has given a ludicrous response to the club's financial issues, blaming cash-flow problems in his personal life.

Chansiri has suggested that fans should contribute money to help pay off the outstanding payment of £2 million to the HMRC.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have criticized Chansiri for his comments, with some suggesting that he needs to sell the club in order to save it.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has issued a ludicrous response to the club’s current financial predicament.

The Owls are facing up to a three-window transfer ban if they are unable to pay a bill worth £2 million to the HMRC.

What has Dejphon Chansiri said about Sheffield Wednesday’s financial issues?

The Thai businessman has cited cash-flow issues in his personal life as the main reason why this outstanding payment has not yet been made.

He has urged supporters to put their money where their mouth is, claiming 20,000 fans could pay £100 to make up the cost.

“If 20,000 people gave £100 then it’s £2 million, and it’d be clear - so we can finish it,” said Chansiri, via The Star.

“Those who say it is their club, when it was clear we had an issue with HMRC, people came out and said ‘Chairman, you need to take responsibility to pay’, that if we don’t pay we have to sell ‘our club’ - why do they say ‘our club’?

“I never heard any fan say ‘we need to prepare to save our club’, they just say I have to leave.”

How have Sheffield Wednesday supporters responded to Dejphon Chansiri?

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit has criticised Chansiri for these comments, suggesting the future of the club is at stake.

He has claimed that the chairman needs to sell the Owls in order to save the club, but has predicted Chansiri to remain for as long as he can.

“If you want me to be completely honest, I’m devastated,” Maxted told Football League World.

“I think this is a crucial part in the club’s history and I don’t see it ending well, to be honest.

“I don’t see him selling the club, and I can only see it going one way.

“And, as sad as that is, that’s the reality we’re facing at the minute.

“The club’s not the same as it was.

“He’s never going to be the owner we need, he’s never going to be a good enough owner.

“We won’t have a club at the end of the day, in my opinion.

“Think it’s getting to that point, if something’s not done quickly then Sheffield Wednesday will cease to exist.”

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Sheffield Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship, with just one win from their opening 14 games.

Next up for Danny Rohl’s side is a clash away to Bristol City on 4 November.

What does the future hold for Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday supporters must now play a waiting game in order to see if Chansiri can come up with the funds needed to pay this bill.

A failure to pay wages and HMRC can lead to points deduction, as seen with Derby County and Reading in recent years, among other clubs.

The team’s position in the league is already precarious, so a points deduction would all but confirm their relegation back to League One.

This is a difficult situation for supporters, and Chansiri’s recent comments will only make matters worse.