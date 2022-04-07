“I’m delighted for him” – Steve Bruce singles out one West Brom player for praise after Bournemouth win

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has singled out striker Andy Carroll for praise after the 2-0 win against Bournemouth last night.

The Baggies flew out of the traps at The Hawthorns as Alex Mowatt and Carroll put them two-up inside 12 minutes – a deficit that Bournemouth were never able to recover from.

There were impressive performances across the pitch for Albion but, speaking to club media, Bruce picked out one player in particular for praise after the game.

He said: “There were plenty of good performances out there tonight but I thought Andy led the line in typical Andy fashion.

“He’s worked so hard to stay fit. I’m delighted for him.”

The 33-year-old rolled back the years with a hard-fought forward display against the Cherries, which included his second goal since joining as a free agent in January.

Carroll proved a nuisance for the Bournemouth backline all night and was typically impressive in the air – winning nine aerial duels (Sofascore).

The former England international has been particularly important to the side over the past few months due to the injury of Daryl Dike, who was Albion’s blockbuster January signing but has made just two appearances since arriving at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Bruce here, this was a classic display from the former Newcastle United number nine.

He may not be quite the goalscorer he used to be but Carroll can still be such a useful weapon to have, particularly at Championship level.

We saw that last night as he caused plenty of issues for Bournemouth – the team with the second-best defensive record in the division.

The 33-year-old is clearly a player that Bruce is a huge fan of, as his comments show, and it would be no surprise to see him remain at The Hawthorns beyond the end of the season.

If nothing else, he offers a completely different avenue of attack than most Championship strikers and makes things really difficult for opposing defenders.