“I’m convinced there is a good player in there somewhere” – Birmingham City set to sign Championship winger: The verdict

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta is set to join Birmingham City on loan, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

The 24-year-old now appears to be closing in on a move to the Championship after being linked this summer.

But would that be a good move for the Blues? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Carla Devine

This could be a good signing for Birmingham City ahead of the new season especially as Placheta is someone that will be hungry for game time and a chance to prove himself.

The winger only made 12 appearances in the Premier League last season but having performed for the Canaries in the Championship the season prior, the Blues would be getting a player who not only knows the league but was part of a squad at the top end.

He’s a player that could provide Bowyer’s side with some pace and an attacking threat going forward. This looks to be a signing that could really help boost the side next season.

Sam Rourke

I’m convinced there is a good player in there somewhere.

Placheta has struggled for frequent game-time at Norwich City since arriving and a loan move to another Championship side could be just what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

The 24-year-old can operate in varying attacking positions with him comfortable on either flank or through the middle and it’s that versatility that could prove beneficial for the Blues next term.

Birmingham City are in need of some more wide players following Tahith Chong’s return to Man United and Ivan Sanchez’s exit from St Andrew’s and in Placheta, they’d be signing someone who has Premier League, Championship and International experience.

If given a consistent run of games, he could become a real useful tool in Birmingham’s attacking arsenal and it the financials of this deal work for Birmingham, I don’t see too many drawbacks here.

Ben Wignall

Despite edging his way into the Poland national team when he signed for the Canaries, Placheta has never really had a regular run of matches in the Norwich first-team since the first half of the 2020-21 season.

However, the fact Placheta played a decent part in the club’s promotion push that year suggests that he would be more than good enough to make an impact at Birmingham.

It all depends on what system Lee Bowyer is going to use though – if he remains in charge at St. Andrew’s – as the 3-5-2 that was utilized the most often last season probably wouldn’t suit Placheta, and he’d have to be shoehorned into a left wing-back role.

Reverting back to a system with natural wingers though could bring out the best in Placheta, who now needs consistent game-time to develop – at the age of 24 his best years are still ahead of him and he could be an asset to the Blues.