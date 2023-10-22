Highlights New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl was disappointed with the result against Watford but saw positive signs from the team's performance.

Rohl believes that the team's character and defensive compactness will be crucial to their survival chances.

Despite optimism, it will be a tough challenge for Sheffield Wednesday to survive as they currently hold the record for the worst points total after 12 league games in the Championship.

The latest man in the Sheffield Wednesday hotseat, Danny Rohl highlighted the character of his side as a key factor as to how the Owls could defy the odds for the remainder of the campaign.

The 34-year-old replaced Xisco Munoz over the course of the international break, and his first assignment was a trip to his predecessor's old club Watford.

How did Sheffield Wednesday perform against Watford?

After a week on the training field, the former Bayern Munich and German National Team assistant rang the changes ahead of the fixture at Vicarage Road, with only Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa and Callum Patterson retaining their places from the goalless draw with Huddersfield Town on October 7th.

In a game which was always lacking in quality and on a knife-edge, Wednesday for the most part did well to contain and frustrate Watford's attacking outlets, as well as going close themselves on a trio of occasions.

Josh Windass and Jeff Hendrick had the best chances from an Owls persuasion, as well as seeing a penalty initially awarded for a foul on Anthony Musaba overturned.

In the end, Watford claimed the three points with substitute Yaser Asprilla firing past Dawson just eight minutes from time to leave Rohl pointless on his maiden Championship outing, as Wednesday continue to look for their illusive first maximum of the campaign.

What has Danny Rohl said after his first game in charge?

Rohl's initial feeling in his post-match interview with YorkshireLive was disappointment, as his side were good value for a point on the road.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because we did everything on the pitch. We showed a good side of us and were nasty against them and made it hard to beat us.

However, the new Wednesday boss believes that there were a number of signs from the performance that will be crucial to the club's survival chances.

"In the end it's a good step forward but without points it's always disappointing. But I said to the guys that they trained hard this week and that we'll take the good things from this and prepare for the next match."

"I'm convinced about the team and that we can do this. We're up for the fight and it's a long season. For me it was a good signal of how we're ready. It's important to get first impressions out on the pitch. Hopefully we can go forward with our fans to create energy and in the dressing room there's belief and energy.

"This was a good step for me. I want us to be a team who is very compact defensively with good distances between each other. We need to be calm on the ball. We need possession to create something. In the first half I saw some good actions and now it's about taking the good things, analysing the not so good things and moving forward." Rohl continued.

Do Sheffield Wednesday have what it takes to survive?

Despite the performance giving Rohl plenty of optimism that Wednesday can be competitive in their aim to survive, it seems almost mission impossible for the new man.

In fact, with the defeat on Saturday the club now holds the record for the worst points total after 12 league games at Championship level.

Next up for Wednesday is a huge clash away to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night. Argyle have dropped to 21st in the table despite a goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion, but a game against another newly-promoted side is one which Rohl and the players have to target as a must-win, or else it could be lights out as far as survival is concerned.