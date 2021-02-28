Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘I’m begging you please’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh Paul Cook update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Paul Cook is reportedly still interested in taking charge at Sheffield Wednesday but wants a contract beyond just the end of the 2020/21 campaign and many Owls fans have urged the club to give him the job. 

The honeymoon period under caretaker boss Neil Thompson is well and truly over, with Wednesday falling to their fourth consecutive defeat yesterday.

The Owls threw away a 2-0 lead at Kenilworth Road as Luton Town scored three unanswered second-half goals to claim all three points.

Cook was linked with taking over at Hillsborough when Tony Pulis was initially sacked back in December but Thompson has remained in interim charge since, though you feel that could well change given recent results.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, the former Wigan boss is still interested in taking charge at Wednesday.

However, it is understood that he would want a deal beyond just the end of the season.

Cook has also been linked with League One side Ipswich Town amid reports of a potential takeover in the last week.

With the Owls second-bottom in the Championship and facing the very real threat of relegation, it seems supporters are hoping a change is made soon.

After this recent update on Cook, many have taken to Twitter to call for the club to appoint him.

Read their reaction here:


