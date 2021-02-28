‘I’m begging you please’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh Paul Cook update

Paul Cook is reportedly still interested in taking charge at Sheffield Wednesday but wants a contract beyond just the end of the 2020/21 campaign and many Owls fans have urged the club to give him the job.

The honeymoon period under caretaker boss Neil Thompson is well and truly over, with Wednesday falling to their fourth consecutive defeat yesterday.

The Owls threw away a 2-0 lead at Kenilworth Road as Luton Town scored three unanswered second-half goals to claim all three points.

Cook was linked with taking over at Hillsborough when Tony Pulis was initially sacked back in December but Thompson has remained in interim charge since, though you feel that could well change given recent results.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, the former Wigan boss is still interested in taking charge at Wednesday.

However, it is understood that he would want a deal beyond just the end of the season.

Cook has also been linked with League One side Ipswich Town amid reports of a potential takeover in the last week.

With the Owls second-bottom in the Championship and facing the very real threat of relegation, it seems supporters are hoping a change is made soon.

After this recent update on Cook, many have taken to Twitter to call for the club to appoint him.

Read their reaction here:

Get him in let him assess the team let him get us going straight away next season #swfc https://t.co/E5WkrcvgPk — Luke Samuels 🇮🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@Samuels888) February 27, 2021

The ONLY way Chansiri can claw back some respect from the fans https://t.co/Osyhk6hxdF — shaq 🦉 (@shaqshah_) February 27, 2021

Give him whatever he wants. No one else credible/with English league experience is coming anywhere near us right now. #swfc https://t.co/oF7dqNZZOH — Jonathan Garnett (@jonogarnett) February 27, 2021

That's exactly what we need at this time, get him in now, if he keeps us up bonus. I'd be looking for him to get us out of League 1. https://t.co/eDx90iwWcM — Russell F (@RUSSFOS) February 27, 2021

Get it done @swfc if anything after this last few weeks, do something correct https://t.co/GLYBy8fXC6 — Josh (@Joshswfciles) February 27, 2021

Chansiri please just swallow your pride and appoint him I’m begging you please. It’s potentially the only way we’ll stay up, even if we don’t with him in charge we stand a good chance of coming back up https://t.co/rG3g5M8M8I — Sam (@SamRaw_) February 27, 2021