‘I’m at the end of my tether’, ‘Useless as always’ – Plenty of West Brom fans rip into 29-y/o after Brentford defeat

Brentford closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to five points with a win over West Bromwich Albion last night.

Ollie Watkins’ 23rd Championship goal of the season handed Brentford the win in West London last night, after a tired display from Slaven Bilic’s Baggies allowed the Bees to within five points of the top-two spots.

West Brom remain top of the table despite the loss, and it means that they’re yet to win since the season’s restart having drawn 0-0 with Birmingham City last week.

Now having not scored in their last four Championship games in total, fans are becoming weary of the likes of Brentford, who’ve been impressive in both their wins since the restart.

Matt Phillips took a lot of online criticism from the Baggies faithful last night. The Scot was substituted at half-time after an uninspired first-half, in what was his 35th appearance in the Championship this season.

Here’s how the West Brom fans rated his performance:

Has anyone seen Matt Phillips? They said he’s started the match?! pic.twitter.com/uktE45WRMT — Gavin Poulton (@gavin_poulton) June 26, 2020

When Matt Phillips connects a cross, let me know #wba — Leo Watkins (@leowatkins) June 26, 2020

I’m at the end of my tether with Matt Phillips. — Jack (@JackBradleySJ) June 26, 2020

Not good enough, Sawyers on the pitch when hes doing nothing but lose the ball and show no enthusiasm. Diangana not bothered, Phillips useless as always and Johnstone's kicking was abysmal — Chris Price (@aclashofchris) June 26, 2020

Can somebody tell Matt Phillips we’re playing in yellow and green. Useless — Tom Hughes (@Tomrihu) June 26, 2020

If Charlie Austin doesn’t start next game. And Grosicki doesn’t start or even at least make the bench. And I find Matt Phillips in the squad… I’ll cry #wba — cal (@CallumN987) June 26, 2020

Absolute joke of a performance, Slav got his team selection wrong yet again, what does he see in Kanu and Phillips. Get Zohore or Robinson up front and get Grosicki on wing — Dan Sherriff🇷🇺 (@SherriffWBA) June 26, 2020