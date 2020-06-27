Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘I’m at the end of my tether’, ‘Useless as always’ – Plenty of West Brom fans rip into 29-y/o after Brentford defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Brentford closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to five points with a win over West Bromwich Albion last night.

Ollie Watkins’ 23rd Championship goal of the season handed Brentford the win in West London last night, after a tired display from Slaven Bilic’s Baggies allowed the Bees to within five points of the top-two spots.

West Brom remain top of the table despite the loss, and it means that they’re yet to win since the season’s restart having drawn 0-0 with Birmingham City last week.

Now having not scored in their last four Championship games in total, fans are becoming weary of the likes of Brentford, who’ve been impressive in both their wins since the restart.

Matt Phillips took a lot of online criticism from the Baggies faithful last night. The Scot was substituted at half-time after an uninspired first-half, in what was his 35th appearance in the Championship this season.

Here’s how the West Brom fans rated his performance:


