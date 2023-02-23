“I’m assuming his future will be elsewhere” – Carlton Palmer issues claim on situation with West Brom player

Jake Livermore has not played for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship since early November, leading to speculation over his future with his deal at The Hawthorns set to expire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old does not suit the profile of player that Carlos Corberan likes in central midfield, with the differences between the former England international and the likes of Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu, Jon Russell and Lewis O’Brien clear to see.

Despite falling out of favour it still seems like Livermore has more to give in his playing career, but if a contract extension is not on the table at the end of the season there is not an obvious destination for him to move on to.

The Baggies are not in the strongest position financially and with Livermore’s wages potentially carrying over from the club’s time in the Premier League, a new deal may require the midfielder to accept a pay-cut.

When asked to look beyond the end of the season in Livermore’s career, Carlton Palmer said: “Listening to what Corberan has said, I think they may have another role for him.

“Whether it’s in coaching or being part of his backroom staff is kind of intimated the way that Jake has been in the dressing room.

“He’s not featured under Corberan so I don’t think he has a future at West Brom as a player.

“I would assume that Jake will want to continue playing for as long as possible.

“So I’m assuming his future will be elsewhere come the end of the season.”