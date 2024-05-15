Highlights Jon Rowe's loyalty to Arsenal makes a move to rival Tottenham less appealing for the Norwich City star.

Despite injury setbacks, Rowe has returned to action and remains a key player for the Canaries.

Norwich City fans can be hopeful that Rowe's ties to Arsenal will help keep him at the club amid transfer interest.

Norwich City star Jon Rowe has said that a move to Tottenham "didn't really appeal to me much" as he is an Arsenal fan.

The 21-year-old made a terrific start to the season with the Canaries, and was subsequently linked with a January move to North London, but nothing materialised, and he remained at Carrow Road.

Rowe then suffered an injury in February which kept him out until April, but he is fully fit again now and made his first start since January in the Canaries' recent play-off semi-final tie with Leeds United.

It remains to be seen if there will be further interest in the winger this summer, but it certainly appears that Rowe isn't overly keen on a move to Tottenham.

Jon Rowe was a recent guest on the Football Daily show, and he was asked about his breakthrough campaign and the subsequent Spurs links.

For most players, being linked with a Premier League club of Tottenham's stature would be a dream come true, but for Rowe perhaps not.

He said: "I'm an Arsenal fan, so it didn't really appeal to me much. I guess it's better than being linked with Ipswich!

"I wouldn't say never because in football you can never rule anything out, but it would take a lot [to get me to play for them]. I don't know why I'm saying this! I will cross that bridge when it comes to it."

This will be pleasing for Norwich City fans to hear, as it means if Spurs are interested in Rowe again this summer, they may have a better chance of keeping him at the club.

The 21-year-old also discussed his breakthrough campaign, and getting used to the intensity of Championship football, with clubs playing 46 games a season, often playing multiple games a week.

Related Norwich City plot move for ex-Bristol City winger The Swedish forward has found real form with his current club, and has caught the eye of the Canaries

He said: "Having to move onto the next game so quick [is tough]. After a bad result, trying to shift momentum back on your side because games come thick and fast, is hard.

"Every game is different, and you don't know what to expect. Sometimes, you go into games knackered but you still want to play and get that winning feeling back but it's tough. That's been the biggest challenge, shifting the momentum."

Jon Rowe will be looking to replicate the form he showed earlier in the season

Jon Rowe made an incredible start to the season, scoring four goals in the first four league games, as well as finding the back of the net in a League Cup tie with QPR.

Prior to his injury, Rowe had scored 12 league goals this season, and had certainly shown himself to be one of the brightest young talents in the Championship - hence Spurs' interest.

Jon Rowe's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,053 Shots on target 24 Pass accuracy 74.2% Cross accuracy 10.5% Dribble success 46.8% Duels won 52.0%

However, his injury came at a bad time, and Rowe is yet to get back to his best, with David Wagner easing him back in ahead of the play-offs, and understandably so.

With Rowe seemingly back to full fitness, there would be no better time to replicate the form he showed earlier on in the season than now, with the club still in the mix for promotion, and with the scores tied at 0-0 against Leeds United ahead of the second-leg of the play-offs.