‘I’m all for this’, ‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Coventry City supporters react to fresh transfer breakthrough

Coventry City have completed their third signing in a week after welcoming Simon Moore to the club.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has penned a three-year contract at the Ricoh Arena following the end of his contract at previous club Sheffield United.

Moore has been with the Blades since 2016 but has been limited to just 70 appearances for the club after dropping to the role of back-up goalkeeper during the club’s previous spell in the Championship.

However after moving to the Sky Blues, current manager Mark Robins has expressed his delight at being able to wrap up such a deal.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Simon to Coventry City.

“Simon is a very good goalkeeper and is a great professional with a top attitude, who will strengthen our options in this area.

“He brings great experience too, with time in the Premier League and the Championship under his belt.

“We look forward to working with him.”

As you’d expect the signing of Simon Moore has attracted quite a reaction from supporters on social media. Here’s what a selection of supporters have had to say.

Aw brilliant, he was great when at @FarnboroughFC glad to see him join us! — Dennis Cartwright (@carthorse1977) July 3, 2021

good goalkeeper at championship level. Won’t let you down — Marc Hill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@HillBlade1992) July 3, 2021

3 in a week, you love to see it, welcome aboard Simon. — Jamie Dawson (@JamieDawson89) July 3, 2021

Very good goalkeeper. Got a quality player there. — Ryan Stevenson (@Ryanstevens0n1) July 3, 2021

What a signing. Our squad looks a lot stronger then last season's now — David Hale (@Skyblue_Dave1) July 3, 2021

Im all for this! Good age for a goalkeeper, same with waghorn much needed experience! — Joshua Harding (@JoshuaHarding10) July 3, 2021