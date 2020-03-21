‘I’m all about this’, ‘Well done’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Aston Villa dig

Sheffield Wednesday have aimed a sly dig at Aston Villa on Twitter, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The EFL has suspended all fixtures until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though the full extent of the delay remains unclear.

With no football being played, clubs have had to find other ways to entertain their fans and some have combined that with public service announcements.

The recommended guideline for washing your hands to stop the spread of Covid-19 is 20 seconds and the Owls took to Twitter yesterday to post a video of that length to encourage fans to keep the required hygiene standards, which was also a sly dig at Villa.

The recommended guideline is 20 seconds for washing your hands. Let this video help you gauge it 😎 Stay safe, look after each other Owls and we’ll do our best to help 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HNt8utLCSf — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 20, 2020

Wednesday posted a video of Adam Reach’s screamer at Villa Park in November 2017.

The midfielder put the Owls ahead after just 18 seconds when he thumped a half-volley past Sam Johnstone and into the back of the net.

Jordan Rhodes put the visitors two ahead in the 23rd minute and despite a late Chris Samba goal, Villa were unable to avoid defeat.

Unsurprisingly, the post and the dig has gone down well with many Wednesday fans.

