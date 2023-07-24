Carlton Palmer has issued his prediction for QPR’s upcoming Championship campaign.

The Hoops suffered a disappointing season last year as the team struggled in a relegation battle.

Gareth Ainsworth led the side to a 20th place finish after replacing Neil Critchley as manager midway through the term.

Critchley had been appointed in December but only lasted until February as he was unable to get results from the players.

Michael Beale initially led the team towards the top six before departing for Rangers during the World Cup break.

How will QPR fare next season?

Palmer has predicted another difficult season for Ainsworth’s side.

The former midfielder has pointed to a number of issues off the field that will likely play a big role at QPR over the next year that could lead to further difficulties on the pitch.

“I’m afraid it’s going to be another difficult season for QPR and Gareth Ainsworth,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Last season they had problems on and off the field and I fear that these problems will continue.

“Several players are coming into the last year of their contracts and will be unwilling to commit to QPR at this moment in time with the unrest at the football club.

“So they will have to sell these players because they can’t run the risk of losing them for nothing.

“[Seny] Dieng, the goalkeeper, has already departed to Middlesbrough.

“The problem is also the crossover in style of football.

“Will the manager build a tailored brand of football and Ainsworth, who’s a proven top quality coach as a direct style of play, which is not suited to the players QPR currently have.

“I can see QPR flirting with relegation again this season, and just stay up again.”

QPR’s season gets underway on 5 August with an away trip to Watford.

The London club have been busy so far this summer, adding a number of fresh faces to their first team squad.

Asmir Begovic, Paul Smyth, Ziyad Larkeche and Taylor Richards have all been signed to the Loftus Road club.

Further business is likely between now and the end of August when the transfer deadline closes.

Ainsworth will be looking to improve his first team squad, with QPR aiming to compete further up the Championship table over the next 12 months.

Can QPR compete in the top half of the Championship table next season?

It is not unheard of for a team to finish 20th in the table and then earn a top six position just a year later.

But it would come as a real surprise if QPR made a leap anyway close to that given the current state of the club.

The issue with the style of play that Palmer raises is also a good one, especially as QPR supporters will want to see a stylish brand of attacking football next year.

If Ainsworth is unable to get results with his more direct brand then he will struggle to keep the supporters onside, which will only pile further pressure on his position.

QPR will certainly be a club to keep an eye on at the start of next season for these exact reasons.