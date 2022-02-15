“I’m actually angling more towards Watmore starting” – Middlesbrough fan pundit addresses Folarin Balogun selection dilemma

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The January acquisition of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun for Middlesbrough was one that was considered to be a bit of a coup for the Championship side.

Having netted 13 goals in 11 under-23 Premier League matches for the Gunners this season, the 20-year-old was allowed to make the switch until the end of the current campaign to the Riverside.

Since arriving on Teesside last month though, Balogun hasn’t been given much of a chance in the way of starting matches for the club, with the pairing of Andraz Sporar and Aaron Connolly being preferred more often than not.

The 4-1 victory over Derby County on Saturday though saw the youngster notch his first second tier start and he added an assist to his tally to provide Duncan Watmore with Boro’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

Balogun has given Chris Wilder a real selection headache going forward – FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt can’t see Balogun being a starter week in, week out though despite his lofty reputation and can see Wilder prioritising squad rotating instead.

“It’s probably still in the area of ‘too early to say’ in regards to Balogun,” Malt said.

“He’s had a couple of substitute appearances and had a start in the FA Cup and the league and he did himself no harm at the weekend against Derby.

“His assist for Duncan Watmore’s goal was audacious really and I think that actually shows the class that he’s got – you can tell that he’s got a good touch about him and good technical ability.

“I would like to see him start more often but I think at the moment I’m actually angling more towards Watmore starting.

“Watmore and Sporar have a very good partnership together and neither of them started against Derby due to rotation but they seem to have much better link-up.

“Although I wouldn’t be averse to seeing Balogun start regularly from now, I’m expecting more rotation which is probably the right thing to do.”

The Verdict

There was always going to be major expectation on Balogun’s shoulders due to the fact he was coming in from a big club – one who he’s performed for in European competition already.

The youngster himself will probably be disappointed that he’s started just twice so far, but it is a squad game and Wilder has lots of options to choose from.

Two assists already though will have done him no harm whatsoever when it comes to being potentially consistently selected – Arsenal will certainly want to see him in the starting line-up every week that’s for sure.

Whether it’s from the first second of the match or coming off the bench though, Balogun is doing his bit which suggests that Wilder has got it bang on the money so far in his man-management.