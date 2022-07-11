“I’m absolutely gutted” – Burnley fan pundit reacts as player closes in on Premier League move

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley could be set to lose yet another first-team player as Nathan Collins is on the verge of a move back to the Premier League with Wolves, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

Percy has reported that whilst a deal hasn’t been fully agreed as of yet, negotiations are progressing and Bruno Lage’s side are closing in on the centre-back’s services for a fee of £20.5 million.

Collins only signed for the Clarets last summer, having impressed at Stoke City in his first full season of being a regular in the Potters’ side, and at Turf Moor the 21-year-old had to wait until this past March to get his opportunity following an injury to Ben Mee.

The youngster was impressive though, and it’s led to mounting top flight interest following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

And despite suggestions that Burnley valued the defender at £40 million, it is just over half of that figure that Collins is set to head to Molineux for, and FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Joe Skinner is one person in particular who is gutted about the seemingly imminent move.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” Joe said.

“Nathan Collins for me is a star in the making and if we could’ve held on to him for a couple more seasons, I reckon we could have got a deal worth £60 million at least – we could have demanded that fee.

“He’s a young lad with plenty of football still left in him and plenty of time to grow and develop, and actually during last season was our most progressive player at times.

“He likes to step out from the back and play and can play at right-back as well, so that’s really disappointing if the fee in-fact turns out to be true.

“Yes, it is a profit as we bought him for £12 million rising to £15 million, but a small profit of £5.5 million really is quite underwhelming.

“But we wish him the best for the future and Wolves are getting a good player there.

“I don’t think the club would have let him go without having a replacement lined-up though, because even though we’ve got Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley, they haven’t played a competitive fixture for the club yet so we do need to replace Nathan Collins if we are to let him go, especially with just under 20 days to go until the season starts.

“I hope we do replace him, I’m sure we will, but it is a bit of a disappointment to let such a good young player with such potential go.

“Hopefully though we have negotiated a sell-on clause, because I do believe he will become a top, top player in the making.”

The Verdict

Even though Collins is just a year into his journey with Burnley, it isn’t exactly a surprise that he’s on the verge of a return to the Premier League very quickly.

Some players will remain at their clubs following relegation, with promising talents such as Max Aarons at Norwich doing just that in recent years, but clearly Collins is different.

The Irishman showed a good level when drafted in by Sean Dyche last season despite his relative inexperience in the senior game, and Wolves will be a good club to develop at next to someone like Conor Coady.

Whilst Clarets supporters are obviously going to be disappointed, there’s every chance that Burnley have the next Collins on the books already in Luke McNally, so we will just have to see how it all develops.