“I’m absolutely delighted” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts as Blues secure fresh agreement for player

Birmingham City have made an impressive start to this Championship season under the guidance of new manager John Eustace.

The Blues have headed into this World Cup break 13th in the Championship, sitting on 28 points, five clear of the relegation zone while just three points behind sixth place side Millwall.

Eustace has managed to put together a team mixed with youth and experience and got the confidence going in a Birmingham team that has struggled for several years now.

One player who has been a key part of the upturn in the team is goalkeeper John Ruddy, who joined the Blues in the summer on a free transfer after his contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers had expired.

The 36-year-old has played in all of Birmingham’s Championship games this season, keeping seven clean sheets, and has even captained his team on three occasions this campaign.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed; it was announced last week that Ruddy had signed a one-year extension at Birmingham, with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this season.

This news has gone down well with FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland, who we asked for his view on this announcement.

Oxland said: “I’m absolutely delighted that John Ruddy has got a new deal at Blues. I was really hoping we could keep him, and I’m really happy that we have.

“I feared there might be some competition since statistically he’s been the second-best goalkeeper in the league this season.

“He has shown that he hasn’t let his age affect his performances whatsoever. He’s still brilliant at this level and more than capable of being in a top Championship side.

“So, I think we were very, very lucky to keep hold of him because any side out there could have offered more money than we could, and they could have definitely had a chance of poaching him. But delighted that we’ve tied him to another year at the club.”

The Verdict

Not many would have expected Ruddy to have the impact in Birmingham that he has. As Tom mentioned, Ruddy is statistically the second-best goalkeeper in the league, and at 36 years old, that is still some achievement.

Ruddy has brought viable experience and composure to Birmingham’s defence this season, and despite a few seasons of not playing regularly, it seems Ruddy has gotten back into the swing of things fairly quickly.

The goalkeeping position is probably one where a player can play until he’s in his 40s, so if Ruddy continues to perform and enjoy his football, who knows how long he’ll be at St Andrews?