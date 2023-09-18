Highlights Neil Warnock will be leaving Huddersfield Town after just six games this season, despite keeping the team in the Championship last season.

Warnock insists he won't retire and still feels he has a lot to offer in football, comparing himself to music legends Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones.

Despite not being a long-term project manager, Warnock is likely to receive plenty of offers from clubs looking for a quick fix, whether it be promotion or avoiding relegation.

Neil Warnock insists he isn’t going to retire, even though it was confirmed he will leave Huddersfield Town later this week.

Neil Warnock to leave Huddersfield Town

The 74-year-old took over the Terriers last season, inheriting a side that were in the relegation zone and heading for League One.

However, against all odds, Warnock kept the Yorkshire outfit in the Championship, and new owner Kevin Nagle then convinced the experienced boss to stay on, despite his short-term deal expiring in the summer.

Yet, it emerged over the weekend that Warnock could be leaving Huddersfield after just six games this season.

And, the club held a press conference on Monday that announced Warnock’s exit - although he will be in the dugout for the final time as Huddersfield boss when they take on Stoke on Wednesday.

Back-to-back wins over West Brom and Rotherham has seen the side move up to 17th in the table.

Neil Warnock insists he won’t retire

With the former Sheffield United chief having retired from the game in the past, many thought the fixture against Stoke could have been his last as a manager.

But, Warnock explained at the press conference that he still feels he has a lot to offer, and he reiterated that on social media, as he made it clear he will be looking for another managerial role, with a comparison to some musical icons.

“I thought about retiring (again) but I’m still so full of energy and enthusiasm for this beautiful game of ours. Plus, I saw that Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones are going back on tour and they are in their 80s. I’m a young pup in comparison!”

What next for Neil Warnock?

You can imagine that Warnock will receive plenty of offers over the coming months, as his work at Huddersfield has shown that he is still a very good Championship manager.

He obviously isn’t the sort of manager that clubs will look for if they are trying to build a long-term project. However, for clubs seeking a quick fix, he is going to be a very attractive option, whether they are looking to win promotion or to fight relegation.

So, whilst he may have a break from the game over the coming months, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he was involved during the run-in, when things get serious.

What next for Huddersfield?

All involved in the club will be so grateful for the work Warnock has done during his second spell in charge, and he is going to get a fine reception on Wednesday night, when he leads the team for one final time.

Clearly, the board have a plan in terms of the replacement, but they won’t want that coming out until later in the week, ensuring Warnock can get the send off he deserves without any distractions.

It will be intriguing to see who is named as Warnock’s successor, but, for now, the focus for Huddersfield is about beating Stoke, in what could be an emotional night at The John Smith’s Stadium.