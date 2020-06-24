Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I’m a worried man’ – Many Ipswich fans discuss Lambert squad plans

53 mins ago

Ipswich Town are going to have to plan for another Sky Bet League One campaign next season after poor form ended up costing them a shot at promotion.

The season was curtailed, of course, and perhaps the Tractor Boys could have got themselves back into the play-off picture in the final weeks of a normal campaign but, in truth, things appeared to have tailed off pretty badly in terms of results.

Paul Lambert and co. will be looking to learn lessons from this campaign, then, and it appears as though the former Aston Villa boss is ready to use more young players in the future.

He said:

Ipswich have some good young players at the club and have also done well in bringing them through in recent years so it would make sense to keep that tradition up.

Let’s take a look at what some of the fans have said with this in mind, meanwhile:


