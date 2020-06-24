‘I’m a worried man’ – Many Ipswich fans discuss Lambert squad plans

Ipswich Town are going to have to plan for another Sky Bet League One campaign next season after poor form ended up costing them a shot at promotion.

The season was curtailed, of course, and perhaps the Tractor Boys could have got themselves back into the play-off picture in the final weeks of a normal campaign but, in truth, things appeared to have tailed off pretty badly in terms of results.

Paul Lambert and co. will be looking to learn lessons from this campaign, then, and it appears as though the former Aston Villa boss is ready to use more young players in the future.

He said:

‘More young players could be involved… supporters can relate to that’ – Lambert on the future at #itfchttps://t.co/602SQkOTjz — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) June 24, 2020

Ipswich have some good young players at the club and have also done well in bringing them through in recent years so it would make sense to keep that tradition up.

Let’s take a look at what some of the fans have said with this in mind, meanwhile:

Ahhhh the good old “more of our youngsters/Acadamy players will be involved” pre season summer line!

Must be close to season ticket promotion time 🙄

Need the cash to buy another load of lower league players & “old pros” whilst shipping our youngsters out to Braintree on loan!! — Phil Lown (@lownyp) June 24, 2020

Or in other words. We are selling/releasing everyone else and will not have any money to buy others. Can’t be worse than the last couple of seasons to be fair. — Ian Meadows (@ianmeads) June 24, 2020

Not sure I see any League One clubs spending on fees. It’ll be down to smart recruitment, youngsters but I hope not loaners. — Jason (@Hola_Jase) June 24, 2020

The future should really be Lambert sacked and a new manager being hired. The man had failed two seasons running spectacularly. Hurst was sacked for less. — Dan (@DanielDaws1) June 24, 2020