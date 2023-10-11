Highlights Middlesbrough have secured a £1.5 million option to buy Sam Greenwood from Leeds United, indicating their commitment to the player.

Greenwood scored his first goal for Middlesbrough in a 4-0 win over Sunderland, showing promise and potential for his new club.

Leeds fans are surprised by the low price tag of £1.5 million for Greenwood, considering his development and experience gained at the club.

According to The Athletic, Middlesbrough have agreed a £1.5 million option to buy with Leeds United as part of their loan agreement for Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood bagged his first goal for his new club at the weekend in a 4-0 win over rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. His second-half strike opened the floodgates for Michael Carrick’s side, as they stormed to an emphatic victory going into the October international break.

Boro were no doubt burned by the departure of Chuba Akpom, who had long been at the centre of much speculation after his 28-goal haul had earned no shortage of summer suitors, and his clear lack of interest in renewing terms on a new deal saw an eight-figure transfer to Dutch giants Ajax sanctioned.

Carrick will be hoping that Greenwood is one player who can soften the blow of losing a key forward and that this is just the beginning of his rise in importance to the Boro side as they look to bridge the gap to the likes of Sunderland and his parent club Leeds inside the play-off places.

The Championship side has until the end of the campaign to decide whether to retain the 21-year-old on a permanent basis. The versatile forward can be used as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or winger, but came through as a striker in his youth with Arsenal.

That prompted a move to Elland Road, where Greenwood signed for the club for an initial fee of £1.5 million with add-ons. He became a key player for their youth side, scoring or assisting 28 times in 43 games for Leeds' U-21 team.

He has been in and out of first-team action in that time, too. More often than not, Greenwood has been an unused substitute for the Whites but has racked up 35 appearances across his stint in West Yorkshire, scoring once and collecting a further five assists.

It could be that his permanent time with the club is coming to an end, though, following the reports coming out linking him with a £1.5 million move to Middlesbrough.

What's the reaction to Greenwood's Middlesbrough move from Leeds?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the fee for Greenwood is lower than expected, but is not surprised that Carrick is getting more out of him at the Riverside already.

He said: "I think Greenwood had to go out on loan somewhere. It shouldn't really be a shock that there's a relatively low option to buy clause there for him.

"He doesn't really have much chance of playing at Leeds when you look at the sort of players that we've got starting in attacking areas in all of the positions he can play in. They're all the same age as him, too.

"At Middlesbrough, however, he's got a manager who clearly knows how to get the best out of him. He played him on the left wing against Sunderland, and I don't think many Leeds fans expected that, but it's just a far better use of his time in general.

"I'm a bit perplexed at £1.5 million, I'm a bit perplexed because that's basically the exact same fee we paid Arsenal back in 2020 for a youngster that had no senior minutes. We've given him Premier League experience and senior game time, and you'd think he'd be worth more to us.

"If we expected him to do well at Boro, surely we would cover that by inflating his buy option a bit more?"

Is £1.5 million a good price for Sam Greenwood?

On face value, it looks like a good bit of business for Middlesbrough who could sign a player with plenty of time to develop and fulfill more of that early potential to transform into a much higher quality player by the time he gets towards his peak age years.

However, it isn't a disaster for Leeds, either. When factoring amortisation in over the duration of his contract at Elland Road, the £1.5 million fee would be down as a book profit for that year for the club in terms of both Profit and Sustainability and Financial Fair Play rules.

This could be a win-win in that sense, even if Greenwood proves to be a bit of a bargain longer-term - he was not a player being utilised heavily by Leeds and his pathway to the first-team is blocked up by better quality players of a similar age, as Kris alludes to.