‘I’m a big fan of this’ – Sunderland eyeing up move for 9-goal midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are among a host of clubs interested in signing Scott Fraser on a free transfer this summer, as per the Daily Record.

The Black Cats will be keen to ignite a push for promotion next season, and Fraser is a proven standout performer at League One level.

The 25-year-old scored nine goals and added 14 assists for Burton Albion across all competitions this term, but is now available to sign on a free transfer following his departure from Burton.

According to the Daily Record, Hull, Sunderland and Stoke are interested in signing Fraser on a free, ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, the FLW team discuss the potential arrival of Fraser at the Stadium of Light…

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a really shrewd signing from the Black Cats.

The midfielder was hugely impressive for Burton last term, grabbing nine goals and 14 assists, and should add some well needed creative spark to Phil Parkinson’s squad.

He’s proven that he has the quality to thrive at League One level and that’s exactly what Sunderland need.

They may struggle to land him given the interest of Championship clubs but if they can, it would be a fantastic move – particularly as he’s joining as a free agent.

Sam Rourke

I’m a big fan of this.

In my eyes, Sunderland could do with an added dimension in attacking midfield, someone who is going to create more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

And in Fraser you’ve got someone who can offer just that, having proved it in League One with Burton Albion over the last two seasons – recording 16 goals and 19 assists.

With funds tight across the board and with the EFL Salary Cap being implemented, clubs like Sunderland won’t be able to spend hefty amounts so for them to get someone like Fraser, with all that EFL experience and nous, makes complete sense.

I imagine interest will be high in Fraser, but Sunderland should do all they can to push to the front of the queue.

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent addition to their squad.

Fraser has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in League One, and I’m not surprised at all to hear that a number of clubs are eyeing a move for him this summer.

Sunderland could certainly benefit from having a player of his quality in their squad, and he’s the right fit for them, and would add much-needed creativity to their team ahead of next season.

He chipped in with nine goals and 14 assists in his 41 appearances for Burton Albion last term, and it’s clear to see why so many clubs are keen to land his signature.

It would be somewhat of a coup for Phil Parkinson’s side if they were able to reach an agreement with Fraser.