‘I’m a big fan of this’ – Newcastle United man emerges as target for Birmingham City: The verdict

Birmingham City have been linked with the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, as per reports from The Sun.

The 29-year-old has been a backup option to Martin Dubravka over the past couple of seasons, and made only six appearances for the Magpies under Steve Bruce this term.

All six of those appearances came in either the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup, and with only a year remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park, an exit could be likely this summer.

With Lee Camp recently leaving the club, Birmingham are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, especially after the recent departure of Connal Trueman who joined AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at St. Andrew’s…

Alfie Burns

This could be a good move.

Darlow is a decent goalkeeper and we know that Birmingham need to strengthen that department this summer.

Of course, the price is going to have to be right because Newcastle will make things tough financially, even if it is a loan deal.

In terms of Birmingham and what they’d get if they signed Darlow, he’d be reliable and a steady option for the Championship, which is all you really want from your goalkeeper.

If things fall into place, it’s a good signing.

Sam Rourke

I’m a big fan of this.

Darlow has had a tough time of late at St James’ Park, and was only afforded six appearances for the Magpies last season.

He’s showcased before in the second tier just how good a goalkeeper he can be, with his strong reflex saves, distribution from the back and ability to command his area standing out.

There is no denying that Birmingham City need to sign up a new goalkeeper following Camp and Trueman’s departures, and Darlow would offer vast experience of both EFL and PL football, which would be beneficial both on, and off the pitch.

The 29-year-old needs a fresh start in my eyes, and Birmingham could be the perfect destination for him to receive frequent first-team football week in, week out, whilst it’s starting to become an exciting project at St Andrew’s with Karanka at the helm, and they have every chance of competing in the higher echelons of the league table.

A great move for all parties, as it’s pretty evident that Steve Bruce does not have him in his immediate plans at Newcastle.

George Dagless

Absolutely.

He’s a good goalkeeper and certainly more than capable of being a decent stopper at Championship level.

In Martin Dubravka, Newcastle have a really good goalkeeper and Darlow has had to play second fiddle.

He’ll surely want to be playing more as his career goes on, though, and with Championship experience on his CV already, I think this could be a decent move for all involved.