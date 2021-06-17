‘I’m a big fan of this’ – Hull City plot bargain move for Derby County man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have opened talks over a move for Jack Marriott, according to reports from Hull Live.

The Derby County striker has endured a frustrating season after heading out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday where he made 13 appearances without scoring a goal.

Marriott is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Pride Park set to expire in the next couple of weeks, but with the Tigers preparing for life in the Championship, they’re clearly keen to bolster their offensive options.

So would Jack Marriott be a good signing for Grant McCann’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

This has the makings of a potentially crucial piece of business that might payoff handsomely for Hull City. Jack Marriott is a player that has previously shown he can score goals in the Championship, but he needs to get back to his best form and avoid injuries that have hampered his progression over the last two seasons.

Marriott is a player with a real point to prove next season after he failed to score in 12 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during a loan spell that did not work out for either party.

He is also someone that has been pushed far down the pecking order at Derby now and he should have that motivation to prove the Rams wrong with his next club.

Grant McCann already knows how to get the best out of him both on and off the field having managed him at Peterborough United. Therefore if anyone can get the 26-year-old back towards the form he showed in his first season with the Rams it is him.

Should Marriott get back to his best then Hull will have potentially enhanced their firepower greatly and that would put them in a much better place to establish themselves back in the Championship.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely convinced that this would be the best addition for Hull City in all honesty. Admittedly, Marriott’s Championship experience could certainly be useful for the Tigers, and that is something they may want to add to their side as they prepare to return to the second-tier. However, the past couple of seasons have brought about just three league goals for Marriott, which is far from the sort of return you are going to want from an attacker at this level. Indeed, given his injury problems last year, you also wonder whether Marriott would be in a position to hit the ground running for Hull at the start of the new campaign, or if he will be able to make it through the whole of the season unscathed. Admittedly, the chance to reunite with Grant McCann, who he did well for at Peterborough, could help get something more out of him, and a fresh start could certainly be useful for Marriott, but I just feel like there may be safer bets out there for Hull to look into this summer. Sam Rourke I’m a big fan of this. Simply put, Jack Marriott needs a fresh start somewhere and Hull City could be an excellent opportunity for him to get his career back on track. He’s proven he can be clinical in front of goal at League One level in particular whilst he was at Peterborough, and he has shown flashes of quality in the second tier, albeit not on a consistent level. What makes this potential transfer a bit more sweet is the fact that Marriott has worked with McCann before at Posh, and the Tigers boss will know full well how to get the best out of the attacker. For me, Hull needed to strengthen their forward line and to get someone like Marriott on a free transfer is a good start to me. He’ll add a different dimension to the Tigers’ attack, with him offering different qualities compared to the likes of Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis.